Rockets go down fighting in 2A quarterfinals

EDGINGTON — As freshmen, the senior members of the Rockridge High School football team witnessed the program's first sub-.500 campaign in 10 years.

Two Three Rivers West Division championships later, the Rockets' senior corps stood poised to lift their team to its first IHSA state semifinal appearance in nearly a quarter-century.

In Saturday's Class 2A quarterfinal showdown with top-seeded Maroa-Forsyth on a frigid day marked by snow flurries, Rockridge fought to the final minutes, but could not overtake the Trojans as its season ended with a 21-7 loss.

"This is because of our seniors. This group had a fighting mentality that started in the offseason," said Rockridge coach Sam Graves, whose fourth-seeded club finishes at 10-2 after reaching the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014.

"They were all leaders for us, and they worked hard to get us to this point. They did everything we asked of them, and they're a great example to the guys coming up behind them."

One of the Rocket seniors, quarterback Jacob Bayne, tried to rally his club when he entered the game nearly three minutes into the fourth quarter for his first action in six weeks.

Sidelined after breaking his leg against Sherrard in Week 7, Bayne recently had his cast removed and had worked to get back into game shape. He went 5-of-13 for 87 yards after relieving junior starter Connor Deem.

"It meant everything to me, to get one more chance to go out trying," Bayne said. "That's all I could ask for. All I wanted to do was win. That meant everything to me."

After Bayne's first series ended on downs midway through the fourth, he put together a longer drive that moved Rockridge deep into Maroa-Forsyth territory. However, his last pass was intercepted in the end zone with 2:17 left to play, and the Rockets never got the ball back.

"It was nice to have Jacob back into it," Graves said. "All of us really appreciated what he was able to do, and what he gave to the team."

For Rockridge senior wide receiver Kameron Bohnsack, Bayne's return coupled with Saturday's season-ending loss made for an especially poignant moment.

"Jacob and I have been playing together since flag football," he said. "He was the first quarterback to throw me the ball, and the last quarterback to throw me the ball. That means a lot."

After the Trojans (12-0) struck quickly with a 23-yard Kaiden Maurer touchdown run just over two minutes into the game, the Rockridge defense rose up with a pair of key fourth-down stops deep in its territory, keeping it a 7-0 game after one.

Following a missed Maroa-Forsyth field goal attempt, it was Bohnsack (five receptions for 145 yards) helping give the hosts a renewed spark. Bohnsack and Deem (7-of-14, 113 yards) hooked up on a 69-yard scoring play with 2:23 left, and Austin VandeGeest's PAT tied the game at 7-7.

"We needed that boost," Bohnsack said. "Our offensive line was doing a great job of blocking, so it was bound to come."

However, the Rockets' momentum took a hit when the Trojans came down and scored with 44 seconds left on a 17-yard touchdown run by Aiden Riser, giving them a 14-7 lead at the half.

Two plays prior to the score by Riser (72 yards on 19 carries), Maurer had lined up in punt formation, but instead threw downfield and hit Grant Smith for a 25-yard gain to keep the M-F drive going.

Maurer hit his first 14 pass attempts and was 14-of-15 for 137 yards in addition to rushing for 65 yards on 24 carries and notching a pair of interceptions on defense, including the key pick late in the fourth quarter.

"That was big, especially after they stopped us near the end zone a couple of times," Maurer said of the successful fake punt and tie-breaking touchdown.

Maurer added a 1-yard score with 7:35 left in the third quarter to put M-F up by 14 points.

Rockridge was unable to cut into that deficit as its bid to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1998 was denied. However, it was not for a lack of effort.

"We weren't going away," Deem stated. "That's the type of team we are. Our seniors are tough guys, and we all fought together."