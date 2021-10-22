Rockets outgun Chargers in must-win matchup

ORION — The challenge for both the Rockridge and Orion football teams was straightforward.
Win, and a berth in the IHSA state playoffs is there for the taking. Lose, and the season ends late Friday night.
Led by the duo of senior quarterback Brayden Deem and junior halfback Peyton Locke, the Rockets had enough firepower to outgun a battling Charger squad and earn their fifth win with a 49-28 victory at Charger Field.
Finishing the regular season at 5-4, including a 4-2 record and a third-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, Rockridge now awaits its first-round postseason opponent.
"We're not a 5-4 team," said Locke, who racked up 215 yards on 20 carries, including a 70-yard touchdown run. "A few plays here and there, we should be an 8-1 team."
Regardless of the record, the Rockets are looking forward to a return to the postseason after finishing 4-5 and missing out in 2019.
"If teams want to overlook us, that's fine," said Deem, who ran for 136 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries and hit on eight of 15 passes for 135 yards and a TD.
"We're going to come to practice and work our butts off and prepare the best we can for who we're going to play next week."
A pair of first-quarter TD runs by Deem and his 49-yard scoring strike to Nate Henry (four receptions, 89 yards) had Rockridge up 21-7 nearly midway through the second quarter, but the Chargers (4-5, 3-3 TRAC West) were far from done.
First, a 15-yard TD run by junior halfback Cole Kratzberg closed the gap to seven. Next, the Orion defense rose up to hold Rockridge on downs at the Charger two-yard line with 39 seconds left, keeping it a 21-14 game at halftime.
"That was a great stop," said Orion coach Chip Filler. "We felt good, and we were going to get the ball to start the second half."
However, those plans took a hard turn when the Chargers were unable to corral the second-half kickoff. Instead, Rocket linebacker George Starks came away with the football.
"I thought we had it; one of our guys came out of the pile with it," said Filler. "But, we've got to be ready for that kind of stuff."
Making that play hurt even more, Deem scored the third of his five touchdown runs and Austin VandeGeest booted one of his seven PATs to put Rockridge up 28-14 just over 90 seconds into the third.
"We really needed that recovery," said Locke, whose 70-yard TD romp had Rockridge up 35-14 going into the fourth period. "We needed that momentum to carry over, so we could pull away."
Deem added two more touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to counter a pair of Orion TDs, including the second of the evening by Kratzberg (107 yards on 16 carries).
"That was huge for us," Deem said of the start to the second half. "Once we scored, we knew they couldn't hang with us anymore. We came out for the second half and played very physical."
Although the Chargers' season comes to a close as they miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013, Filler felt his club — especially his seniors — fought to the end.
That included the duo of quarterback Jared Mohr (six of 17 passing, 111 yards) and end Quinn Hoftender, who hooked up on an eight-yard touchdown pass for the game's final points. Earlier in the game, Mohr tied it at 7-7 on a six-yard TD run as he tallied 68 yards on 11 carries.
"Finishing 4-5 is not how an Orion football team should finish," said Filler, "but give our guys credit. They never stopped playing."