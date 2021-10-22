Rockets outgun Chargers in must-win matchup

First, a 15-yard TD run by junior halfback Cole Kratzberg closed the gap to seven. Next, the Orion defense rose up to hold Rockridge on downs at the Charger two-yard line with 39 seconds left, keeping it a 21-14 game at halftime.

"That was a great stop," said Orion coach Chip Filler. "We felt good, and we were going to get the ball to start the second half."

However, those plans took a hard turn when the Chargers were unable to corral the second-half kickoff. Instead, Rocket linebacker George Starks came away with the football.

"I thought we had it; one of our guys came out of the pile with it," said Filler. "But, we've got to be ready for that kind of stuff."

Making that play hurt even more, Deem scored the third of his five touchdown runs and Austin VandeGeest booted one of his seven PATs to put Rockridge up 28-14 just over 90 seconds into the third.

"We really needed that recovery," said Locke, whose 70-yard TD romp had Rockridge up 35-14 going into the fourth period. "We needed that momentum to carry over, so we could pull away."

Deem added two more touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to counter a pair of Orion TDs, including the second of the evening by Kratzberg (107 yards on 16 carries).