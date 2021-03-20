Rockridge football opens Henry's second stint as coach with win

ORION — Making his return as the Rockridge head football coach after a delay of almost seven months, the wait was well worth it for Jeff Henry.
Opening his second term as the Rockets' coach Saturday afternoon here at Charger Field, Henry's club gave him the perfect gift by delivering a strong performance on both sides of the line to earn a 26-6 victory over rival Orion.
"I thought our guys executed well and controlled the line of scrimmage for the most part, which was important for us," said Henry, who previously coached the Rockridge gridders for a single season in 2005 before returning to the post for this season.
"We've got a lot of weapons, and we were able to spread them around."
Offensively, the Rockets struck a strong balance between their passing game and ground attack in winning their Three Rivers Rock Division opener.
Junior quarterback Brayden Deem completed 11 of 24 passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns, part of a day in which he accumulated 178 total yards. Sophomore running back Peyton Locke made a big splash with 157 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
"We were a little worried at first about how well Peyton would run in between the tackles," Henry said, "but he showed what he could do right away. He's got a ton of speed, and he had an outstanding day today."
In the first half, Deem connected with junior wideout Nate Henry (three receptions, 39 yards) for both Rockridge touchdowns. After a short 1-yard hookup just over three minutes into the game, the duo connected again at the start of the second quarter to put their club up 13-0.
"We're super-excited; we're more excited about getting this chance to play," Deem said. "It seems like we've been waiting forever to get back on the field. We're not guaranteed next week, so we have to take this moment while we can."
Coach Henry echoed his quarterback's sentiments.
"Obviously, it's a lot more fun when you're on the winning side of things," he said, "but we talked about how blessed we are just to have this opportunity."
Even after his club lost to Rockridge for the first time since 2017, Orion coach Chip Filler viewed Saturday's return to action as a victory in itself.
"It's still Rockridge vs. Orion," he stated. "The fans, and the rivalry, it's all great. Getting out here feels so good. Right now we're so young, but all in all, I thought our seniors played well on their Senior Day."
Up by two scores at halftime, the Rockets made it a 19-0 game midway through the third quarter on Deem's third touchdown pass, a 24-yard aerial to Wyatt Rudsell (six catches for 78 yards) that actually took an indirect route.
The pass was originally intended for Jenson Whiteman, but was deflected into the air and fell into the hands of Rudsell just past the goal line.
Following Locke's 14-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, the remaining question was whether or not Rockridge would be able to shut out the Chargers for the first time since 2010.
That bid was denied when Orion senior halfback Braydi Mascari (57 yards on six carries) scored with 1:10 left to play. For the Rockets, though, that was one very small blemish on a very good day.
"It's perfect, being back out here, plus I'd never beaten Orion at the varsity level before today," senior lineman Ryan Parchert said. "Other than that last touchdown, it was a great day. It's great to finally be back out here and show what we've been working on for the last year and a half."