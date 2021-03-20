Rockridge football opens Henry's second stint as coach with win

In the first half, Deem connected with junior wideout Nate Henry (three receptions, 39 yards) for both Rockridge touchdowns. After a short 1-yard hookup just over three minutes into the game, the duo connected again at the start of the second quarter to put their club up 13-0.

"We're super-excited; we're more excited about getting this chance to play," Deem said. "It seems like we've been waiting forever to get back on the field. We're not guaranteed next week, so we have to take this moment while we can."

Coach Henry echoed his quarterback's sentiments.

"Obviously, it's a lot more fun when you're on the winning side of things," he said, "but we talked about how blessed we are just to have this opportunity."

Even after his club lost to Rockridge for the first time since 2017, Orion coach Chip Filler viewed Saturday's return to action as a victory in itself.

"It's still Rockridge vs. Orion," he stated. "The fans, and the rivalry, it's all great. Getting out here feels so good. Right now we're so young, but all in all, I thought our seniors played well on their Senior Day."