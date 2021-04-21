Rockridge, Fulton both aim to finish unbeaten

With its respective teams playing a differing amount of games, the Three Rivers Conference's Rock and Mississippi Division championships will most likely be considering unofficial titles.
For example, TRAC Rock rivals Fulton and Rockridge both have completed abbreviated conference schedules and both finished 3-0 to share first place. But while the Rockets have five games to their credit, the Steamers have played four. The two never got to meet this spring.
"We've treated this like a normal season as best as we could," said Fulton head coach Patrick Lower. "At first, everyone was happy we got to play, but then got a little somber with no playoffs at the end of the season."
While the pandemic-shortened season ends Friday night, both the Steamers and the Rockets do have one common goal to pursue as each squad looks to put the finishing touches on a perfect season.
Rockridge (5-0) looks to finish its undefeated campaign on its home turf, welcoming Monmouth-Roseville (0-4). Fulton (4-0) hits the road to face fellow unbeaten Princeton (5-0) Friday at Bryant Field. The Tigers finished 3-0 to win the "unofficial" Mississippi Division title.
"It's definitely a big challenge for us," Lower said, "but one we're looking forward to. We're just looking at this as another game against a really good opponent."
Senior quarterback Connor Barnett's 528 passing yards and eight TDs lead a balanced attack that includes the ground-game work of fellow seniors Ethan Rash (445 yards, six TDs) and Kyler Pessman (205 yards, four TDs). Pessman also has 260 yards on 12 receptions with four touchdowns.
The Rockets look to maintain the upward arc they have shown over the past three weeks, putting up a combined 163 points in wins over Sherrard, Riverdale and Spring Valley Hall.
"The important thing is that we've made the most of every week. We're grateful that our seniors got the opportunity to have a season," said Rockridge coach Jeff Henry. "We really didn't talk about (finishing 6-0). We just talked about getting our first win, then after getting that, trying to get to our second win.
"Now that we've got one game left, our motto is, `Finish it off.' It's been so important for our program to get back on the winning track like we've done this year."
While Rockridge will lose a strong senior nucleus before the fall season, two key pieces in the Rockets' springtime resurgence will be back.
Junior quarterback Brayden Deem has thrown for 931 yards and 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions in addition to racking up 392 yards and six TDs on the ground. Sophomore halfback Peyton Locke has a shot at his first 1,000-yard campaign with 850 yards and 13 TDs; he does have 1,007 total yards.
Through the air, Deem's top targets have been the trio of seniors Jenson Whiteman (11 receptions, 300 yards, two TDs) and Wyatt Rudsell (18 catches, 233 yards, two TDs) and junior Nate Henry (13 catches, 201 yards, five TDs).
"I'm happy for our kids," Coach Henry said, "and that they get to have this opportunity (to finish undefeated)."