Rockridge, Fulton both aim to finish unbeaten

Senior quarterback Connor Barnett's 528 passing yards and eight TDs lead a balanced attack that includes the ground-game work of fellow seniors Ethan Rash (445 yards, six TDs) and Kyler Pessman (205 yards, four TDs). Pessman also has 260 yards on 12 receptions with four touchdowns.

The Rockets look to maintain the upward arc they have shown over the past three weeks, putting up a combined 163 points in wins over Sherrard, Riverdale and Spring Valley Hall.

"The important thing is that we've made the most of every week. We're grateful that our seniors got the opportunity to have a season," said Rockridge coach Jeff Henry. "We really didn't talk about (finishing 6-0). We just talked about getting our first win, then after getting that, trying to get to our second win.

"Now that we've got one game left, our motto is, `Finish it off.' It's been so important for our program to get back on the winning track like we've done this year."

While Rockridge will lose a strong senior nucleus before the fall season, two key pieces in the Rockets' springtime resurgence will be back.