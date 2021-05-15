Rockridge, Fulton football each get six all-conference first team picks

The recently concluded edition of springtime prep football around the area saw both Rockridge and Fulton finish as unofficial co-champions in the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division.

Both the Rockets and the Steamers completed an abbreviated version of their league schedules at 3-0, while Rockridge went on to post a perfect 6-0 regular-season record. Fulton finished 4-1, its lone loss coming to the unofficial Three Rivers East champion, Princeton (5-0).

When it came time for the Three Rivers to announce its all-conference teams for the Rock Division, the squads were likewise similarly matched. Each team had six first-team selections, with Fulton earning 13 all-conference selections and Rockridge having 12 of its players honored.

Of the six Rockets to earn first-team kudos, senior lineman Ryan Parchert was the sole player to be a unanimous pick on both offense and defense. On offense, the duo of junior end Nate Henry and sophomore running back Peyton Locke were also unanimous first-team honorees.

The other three Rockridge first-teamers were also selected on offense, with the senior duo of lineman Zach Williams and end Jenson Whiteman and junior quarterback Brayden Deem getting the nod.