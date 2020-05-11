Rockridge hires Henry as new football coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDGINGTON — The Rockridge High School football team will have a new head coach for the second time in two years this fall.

However, the new face at the helm of the Rockets in 2020 will be a very familiar one.

Jeff Henry has been a part of the Rockridge football program for almost 20 years as an assistant and also had a brief stint as the Rockets' head coach in 2005 when he replaced state title winner Rick Amy.

"I definitely think it's an advantage in that with me taking over, we don't have to go through that period of having to build relationships," said Henry, who was unanimously approved by the Rockridge school board Monday night.

He replaces Steve Disler, who resigned in early March after going 4-5 in his lone season with the Rockets.

"With myself and the staff we've got put together, we've already got a good, strong relationship, so we've got a head start there,'' Henry said. "It's going to be a huge advantage."

In 2018, when Sam Graves stepped down to devote more time to his family, ending a six-season run that produced a 48-18 record and six playoff berths (including a Class 2A quarterfinal run in 2014), Henry chose not to throw his hat in the ring to return to the head coaching post.