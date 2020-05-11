Rockridge hires Henry as new football coach

EDGINGTON — The Rockridge High School football team will have a new head coach for the second time in two years this fall.
However, the new face at the helm of the Rockets in 2020 will be a very familiar one.
Jeff Henry has been a part of the Rockridge football program for almost 20 years as an assistant and also had a brief stint as the Rockets' head coach in 2005 when he replaced state title winner Rick Amy.
"I definitely think it's an advantage in that with me taking over, we don't have to go through that period of having to build relationships," said Henry, who was unanimously approved by the Rockridge school board Monday night.
He replaces Steve Disler, who resigned in early March after going 4-5 in his lone season with the Rockets.
"With myself and the staff we've got put together, we've already got a good, strong relationship, so we've got a head start there,'' Henry said. "It's going to be a huge advantage."
In 2018, when Sam Graves stepped down to devote more time to his family, ending a six-season run that produced a 48-18 record and six playoff berths (including a Class 2A quarterfinal run in 2014), Henry chose not to throw his hat in the ring to return to the head coaching post.
"After Sam left, I considered it, but I decided to wait and see what would happen," said Henry, whose 2005 team finished 2-7. "I was happy being around the kids as an assistant."
Henry's involvement with Rockridge football began in 2001, when he split time between the junior high program and helping the varsity team on Friday nights by working the headset in the press box.
A 1989 Monmouth Yorkwood graduate who graduated from Monmouth College in 1993, Henry also served assistant coaching stints at Alexis and ROWVA prior to joining the Rockets.
He also served as the Rockridge boys basketball coach from 2001-11, a 10-season stint that produced a pair of Class A regional championships. Since 2011, Henry has coached the Rocket boys track and field program.
With his hiring now official, Henry is turning his attention to rejuvenating the football team and getting it back to its traditional place as a playoff qualifier and championship contender in the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division.
"Talking with the (other) assistants, I decided the time was right," he said of his decision to take the head-coaching reins. "We're getting Tom Hasson back. He worked with Cullen Welter at Aledo on their state-championship teams (in the late 1990s and early 2000s) and Sam Graves will be coming back to help.
"It's a nice compromise for Sam, having time for his family and still being a part of the program."
With a solid nucleus returning that includes three all-conference performers — junior first-team defensive lineman Ryan Parchert, junior second-team offensive tackle Zach Williams and sophomore second-team offensive end Nate Henry — Henry sees his biggest challenge coming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"The only issue is the problems we're having with COVID-19," he said. "That will be our biggest challenge this summer. It could put a huge wrinkle in our plans, having to put in stuff on our computers instead of doing it face-to-face. But, we've got a good group of seniors that we'll get good leadership from after being really young last year, and we'll have a lot more depth.
"Depth is going to be huge for us. We won't have to play a lot of people both ways, which will work out for us in the second half and late in the fourth quarter of our games."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!