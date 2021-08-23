Rockridge hopes to build on perfect spring season

EDGINGTON — In a season without a playoff, the Rockridge football squad emerged as the unofficial top team in the Illinois Quad-Cities, running the table for a 6-0 finish this past spring.
While the Rockets hope that momentum gives them an extra lift as they return to a nine-game fall schedule that hopefully continues into the postseason, second-year head coach Jeff Henry is keeping the focus on the immediate future.
"What happened last spring won't have a huge impact on what we do this fall," he said. "This is a new team with some new kids, and they want to build their own journey and make something special happen.
"At the same time, we hope it can carry over."
Rockridge definitely has plenty of high-powered offensive weapons returning.
Leading the way is senior quarterback Brayden Deem. The first-team All-Three Rivers Rock Division standout threw for 1,123 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions and also racked up 440 yards on the ground with seven TDs.
"We definitely want to try and build off our 6-0 season. Going 9-0 is an obvious goal for us," Deem said. "If not, then the goal is to make the playoffs. Like in the spring, we're taking it week by week. We have to do that again to be successful."
The front line was hit the hardest by graduation with first-team all-conference standouts Ryan Parchert and Zach Williams among those moving on, leaving senior Connor Shaffer as the lone returning starter. However, Deem isn't concerned.
"I've got confidence in the guys we have," he said. "I think they're going to turn out all right."
With the graduation of all-conference standouts Wyatt Rudsell and Jenson Whiteman, senior end Nate Henry will step into an even greater role as one of Deem's primary targets.
Last season, his 15 receptions for 240 yards and six TDs earned him unanimous first-team All-TRAC honors.
"Right now, we're looking past (last spring), and looking at this season as at least another nine games to go," said Henry. "We lost a lot of guys, but we've got some younger kids stepping up. They're battling for spots, they want to be part of a winning team, and they want to prove themselves.
"I look at half of my job being on the field, and the other half off the field, helping teach the younger guys to go 100%."
On the ground, junior Peyton Locke is coming off a breakout season. The unanimous first-team All-TRAC Rock standout rushed for 1,064 yards in six games, averaging just under 10 yards per carry and scoring 17 touchdowns. He ended up with 1,242 total yards and 20 TDs.
Locke sees both the pros and the cons of having a much shorter turnaround time between seasons.
"In some ways, it's an advantage. As a team, we already have that connection going," he said. "On the other hand, I haven't had time to slow down and haven't had much of a break, with my other sports (wrestling and track)."
But if one perfect season leads to another, it will be well worth it.
"The last two years, including COVID, we haven't been to the playoffs," Locke said, referring both to the pandemic-shortened spring campaign and a 4-5 finish that kept Rockridge out of the postseason in 2019.
"Most teams didn't get to go 6-0, and now that we have that, I'm hoping for 9-0 and the playoffs. The final goal, obviously, is a state championship."