Rockridge hopes to build on perfect spring season

"I've got confidence in the guys we have," he said. "I think they're going to turn out all right."

With the graduation of all-conference standouts Wyatt Rudsell and Jenson Whiteman, senior end Nate Henry will step into an even greater role as one of Deem's primary targets.

Last season, his 15 receptions for 240 yards and six TDs earned him unanimous first-team All-TRAC honors.

"Right now, we're looking past (last spring), and looking at this season as at least another nine games to go," said Henry. "We lost a lot of guys, but we've got some younger kids stepping up. They're battling for spots, they want to be part of a winning team, and they want to prove themselves.

"I look at half of my job being on the field, and the other half off the field, helping teach the younger guys to go 100%."

On the ground, junior Peyton Locke is coming off a breakout season. The unanimous first-team All-TRAC Rock standout rushed for 1,064 yards in six games, averaging just under 10 yards per carry and scoring 17 touchdowns. He ended up with 1,242 total yards and 20 TDs.

Locke sees both the pros and the cons of having a much shorter turnaround time between seasons.