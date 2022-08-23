Rockridge looks to learn from last year's near-misses

EDGINGTON — The Rockridge High School football team finished its 2021 season with a 5-5 record. However, it could have been so much better.

Several near-misses throughout the regular season combined to deny the Rockets a potential first-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

Finishing 4-2 and in third place in the TRAC West, Rockridge's two conference losses were by a combined five points to league champion Erie-Prophetstown (8-3, 6-0) and runner-up Monmouth-Roseville (6-4, 5-1).

A wild 50-48 road loss to E-P in the fourth week was followed by an 18-15 home setback to Mon-Rose the following week. A few more plays here or there, and the Rockets could have been the ones to come away with the TRAC West crown.

"In our two conference games and our first-round playoff game, we felt like we were a series or a play away from two or three more wins," Rockridge head coach Sam Graves said. "That gives us the mindset of knowing we can be good, and that gives us confidence.

"At the same time, it tells us we need to put in the extra work to get over those hurdles."

In the IHSA Class 2A playoffs, Rockridge went on the road to face top-seeded Downs Tri-Valley and gave the Vikings all they could handle and then some. Much like the E-P loss, however, the Rockets' firepower came up just short in a 47-42 first-round setback.

"We played the No. 1 seed on the road," Graves said, "and gave them all they could handle."

Back for his second term as Rockridge's head coach after spending the last two seasons as an assistant to Jeff Henry, Graves believes his players have put in the extra work required to turn those close losses into the wins.

"We had a lot of kids put in a lot of work over the summer, and these first two weeks of practice, we've pushed them hard and they've responded well," said Graves, who went 48-18 in six seasons from 2013-18 and led his teams to the playoffs all six years, including a 2A quarterfinal run in ’14.

Given some of the high-scoring matchups that the Rockets ended up on the short end of last fall, Graves believes that the first order of business is shoring things up on the defensive front.

"You look at some of our close games, and they were high-scoring ones," he said. "We went up against a lot of good running quarterbacks and running backs who wound up getting a lot of yards after contact."

Offensively, Rockridge has to replace four starting linemen from last year, including unanimous first team all-TRAC West standout Connor Shaffer. That provides Graves and his staff with another formidable task.

"We're still rotating guys in different spots," he said, "still trying to find the right mix of guys."

In terms of skill positions, the Rockets also have to replace such graduated standouts as all-state wide receiver Nate Henry (40 receptions, 728 yards, nine touchdowns) and quarterback Brayden Deem, both first team all-TRAC West performers.

However, unanimous first team all-conference running back Peyton Locke (1,084 total yards, 14 TDs) is back to help fill the void left by both Henry and Deem (2,640 total yards, 33 TDs).

Graves is also looking to senior end Kameron Bohnsack (15 receptions, 324 yards, five TDs) to provide greater offensive punch. Returning to anchor the offensive front line is sophomore tackle Landon Bull, an honorable mention all-conference choice last fall.

The Rockets will be tested right away, as they open their season Friday night at home against Princeton, a team that went 10-2 last fall, shared the Three Rivers East title with Kewanee and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals.

"Seeing Princeton right away is a big challenge, especially with (senior Teegan) Davis at quarterback, who's a once in a generation talent," said Graves. "It'll be a tough one, probably our toughest of the year."

From there, Rockridge travels to Sterling Newman (7-4 in ’21) for a Week 2 matchup before opening up league play against Erie-Prophetstown and then Monmouth-Roseville.

However, Graves feels like it could be good for his team in the long term to face such a challenging early-season schedule.

"If you don't start out with a tough opponent, you maybe get a false sense of security," he said. "Playing a team like Princeton right away along with Mon-Rose, which is also going to be pretty tough, you get a litmus test as to how good you are."