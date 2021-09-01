Rockridge seeks marked improvement as it caps two-week 'gauntlet'

Without a doubt, the Rockridge football team has had to face one of the toughest two-week stretches ever to open a season.

Following last Friday night's opener at Princeton, a squad now ranked second in Class 3A, the Rockets get to welcome 2A's fifth-ranked Sterling Newman Comets for Friday's 7 p.m. home opener.

In the wake of last week's 48-7 setback to the Tigers, Rockridge coach Jeff Henry is looking for a marked improvement from his club.

"Obviously we're going through the gauntlet facing two programs like these," said Henry, whose club dropped from second to ninth in this week's 2A state rankings. "We need a lot of improvement from the first week to the second. We need to focus on improving the things we struggled with at Princeton. If we do, I definitely feel like we can compete with Newman."

Preparing for a Comet squad that clicked on all cylinders in a 34-6 opening win over Morrison last Saturday, Henry believes the key to Rockridge's turnaround begins first and foremost in the trenches.

"We weren't anywhere near as physical as we needed to be last week," he said. "In terms of assignment football, we had a lot of inexperienced kids playing, and it showed on Friday. Even some of our more experienced kids didn't play very well.