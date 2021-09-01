Rockridge seeks marked improvement as it caps two-week 'gauntlet'

Without a doubt, the Rockridge football team has had to face one of the toughest two-week stretches ever to open a season.
Following last Friday night's opener at Princeton, a squad now ranked second in Class 3A, the Rockets get to welcome 2A's fifth-ranked Sterling Newman Comets for Friday's 7 p.m. home opener.
In the wake of last week's 48-7 setback to the Tigers, Rockridge coach Jeff Henry is looking for a marked improvement from his club.
"Obviously we're going through the gauntlet facing two programs like these," said Henry, whose club dropped from second to ninth in this week's 2A state rankings. "We need a lot of improvement from the first week to the second. We need to focus on improving the things we struggled with at Princeton. If we do, I definitely feel like we can compete with Newman."
Preparing for a Comet squad that clicked on all cylinders in a 34-6 opening win over Morrison last Saturday, Henry believes the key to Rockridge's turnaround begins first and foremost in the trenches.
"We weren't anywhere near as physical as we needed to be last week," he said. "In terms of assignment football, we had a lot of inexperienced kids playing, and it showed on Friday. Even some of our more experienced kids didn't play very well.
"We need improvement out of everyone, and I expect a much better effort."
With that in mind, Henry is quick to point out that key losses on the line have this group of Rockets taking on a somewhat different look from the group that finished 6-0 this past spring.
"We're not last year's team," he stated emphatically. "We're proud of what we accomplished last year, but that doesn't mean a hill of beans now. We're a new team, and this is a new journey for us."
In addition to having to gear up for another state-ranked opponent ahead of next week's Three Rivers West Division opener against Riverdale, the Rockets also have Friday night's home opener to look forward to.
Most importantly, it will be the first time since the 2019 fall season that Rockridge will be playing in front of a large home crowd after COVID-19 restrictions limited last spring's gatherings to parents and family.
"We haven't played in front of our own fans, apart from parents, for a couple of years now," said Henry. "I hope we're going to have more energy because of that."