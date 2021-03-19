Rocks get their revenge in game filled with big plays

That output was complemented nicely as the defense came up with enough big plays of its own to secure the victory.

Of Rocky's six touchdowns, all but one came on plays of at least 14 yards.

“We knew that they had big-play potential,” said Moline coach Mike Morrissey, whose team rattled off 14 plays of longer than 10 yards, including three of the Maroons' four touchdowns. “We knew coming in just from their older guys from last year coming back that they had a lot of potential for big plays and they did. … They're a good football team, talented football team and it showed a lot of times tonight.”

Swift feels the big-play potential could be Rocky's strength.

“Getting playmakers the ball in the right situations, running the ball in the right situations,” he said when asked what this team was going to be about in the shortened six-week season. “And our defense, for sure.”

While the defense gave up some big plays to a young Moline team that also showed some explosiveness – before cramps hampered the attack and tested the depth – Rocky came up with some huge stops on that side of the ball.