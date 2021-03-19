Rocks get their revenge in game filled with big plays

The players on the Rock Island High School football team had too long to think about their last meeting with their bitter rivals from Moline.
That game ended up in the record books as a victory for the Rocks when the Maroons were forced to forfeit after using what was later ruled as an ineligible player when paperwork was messed up over a transfer situation.
“In 2019, we lost to Moline in a terrible way and we wanted revenge ever since that game ended two years ago,” said Rocky senior quarterback Devin Swift, overlooking the fact that the records show a Rock Island victory by forfeit. “Technically (we won), but in my mindset, we lost. We didn't put enough points on the board.”
That was not the case Friday when the two oldest high school football rivals together on a gorgeous March evening.
Swift led a potent and explosive Rock Island offense on four of its seven scoring drives as the Rocks had more than enough offense to open the short COVID-19 induced spring season with a 41-29 victory over the never-say-die Maroons at Public Schools Stadium.
Swift himself accounted for four scores –- two touchdown runs (3 and 14 yards) and two TD tosses (a 47-yarder to Jaylen Brozovich and a 17-yarder to Marieon Anderson on a one-play shot just before halftime).
Rock Island's offense scored on seven of 11 possessions – with junior QB Eli Reese leading the other three scoring drives as the two continued their split of signal-calling duties.
That output was complemented nicely as the defense came up with enough big plays of its own to secure the victory.
Of Rocky's six touchdowns, all but one came on plays of at least 14 yards.
“We knew that they had big-play potential,” said Moline coach Mike Morrissey, whose team rattled off 14 plays of longer than 10 yards, including three of the Maroons' four touchdowns. “We knew coming in just from their older guys from last year coming back that they had a lot of potential for big plays and they did. … They're a good football team, talented football team and it showed a lot of times tonight.”
Swift feels the big-play potential could be Rocky's strength.
“Getting playmakers the ball in the right situations, running the ball in the right situations,” he said when asked what this team was going to be about in the shortened six-week season. “And our defense, for sure.”
While the defense gave up some big plays to a young Moline team that also showed some explosiveness – before cramps hampered the attack and tested the depth – Rocky came up with some huge stops on that side of the ball.
Moline's first two drives of the second half trekked into Rocky turf but were stopped on interceptions by Brozovich (at the Rocky 16) and Anderson (at the RI 30).
In between those, the Rocks had a 17-play drive led by Reese that ended when Moline standout Matthew Bailey recovered a Reese fumble in the end zone on what could have been an 8-yard scoring burst.
After a back-and-forth first half with eight scores and Rocky leading 28-17 at halftime, two-and-a-half possessions ate up the entire third quarter without points going on the board.
Each team scored on its two fourth-quarter possessions, alternating scores.
Bailey found Jaheim Thornton for a 42-yard scoring strike and sophomore Riley Fuller scored on a 12-yard burst through the middle to cap an eight-carry, 69-yard effort in the second half.
“We're young. We're going to be OK,” Morrissey said. “Our kids competed and that's something I'm extremely proud of."
Swift capped his scoring with an 8-yarder and Perry Slater made a highlight-reel sideline-to-sideline 57-yard TD run that culminated with him cramping and barely getting into the end zone before collapsing for Rocky's final score.
“Both quarterbacks have big arms and big-play capability and our receivers are big, physical and fast,” said Rocky coach Ben Hammer, not surprised with the offensive showing. “We do have to work on our rout running and cut down the penalties."
Swift (7-11-0, 135) and Reese (5-9-0, 81) combined for 216 yards on 12 of 20 passing with no interceptions. Seven Rocks had catches, led by Cole Rusk (3-46, one TD), Slater (3-35) and Brozovich (2-59, one TD).
Marriyon Rogers, in his first outing as the featured back, finished with 71 yards on 17 carries for Rocky. Reese added 57 yards on nine carries as the hosts totaled 253 yards in 36 carries.
Despite a veteran group on the field, the Rocks were flagged eight times for 75 yards, including two big 15-yarders.
The Maroons bogged down with three straight punts after opening the seasons with a scoring drive, but still finished with 375 yards of offense and might have had more.
Junior Gavin Grace was running roughshod over the Rocks with 97 yards in nine carries before leaving the game because of cramps early in the third quarter. He had Moline's first TD, a 1-yard plunge.
Still, Moline finished with 213 yards rushing as Fuller filled in admirably.
Moline's QB combo of Bailey (1-3-0, 42 yards, one TD) and Alec Ponder (5-11-2, 120 yards, 1 TD) threw for 162 combined yards.
Bailey, who was terrific on defense as well, also caught a 65-yard scoring strike from Ponder and out-raced the speedy Rocky defenders the final 30 yards for the score.
Both teams either scored on big plays or used them to set up scores in a wild first half that finished with a flourish.
Moline junior Caroline Hazen kicked her first varsity field goal, a 29-yarder, of her two-year career that pulled the Maroons within 22-17 with 15.9-seconds remaining before halftime.
Hazen's ensuing kickoff was fielded by Jakobe Bea at his own 30-yard line and he took off in front of the Rocky bench and found some daylight, returning it to the Moline 17-yard line.
With 00:04.7 left, the Rocks faced a decision. Hammer rolled the dice and went to Swift's arm. He found Anderson cutting through the back of the Moline defense. Despite Swift's pass being tipped by a defender, Anderson made the catch in the end zone for the score with one-tenth of a second left to give the Rocks their 28-17 halftime lead.