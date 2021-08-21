Rocks lean on depth, size and leadership

Don’t let Hammer’s description of his fourth Rock Island team fool you.

“We do have a couple of them stars, still,” admitted Hammer with a smile.

Reese is definitely one of those to watch.

Taking over the starting job early last season when then senior Devin Swift was injured, Reese completed 66% of his passes for 1,331 yards and 16 TDs.

Hammer feels as if his senior is even better heading into this season. Even trying to hide him in a No. 50 practice jersey won’t stop the lanky right-hander from garnering attention from foes.

“He’s a stud,” said Hammer of his signal-caller who brings plenty of leadership as well. “He has a super, super high football IQ. I’ve always told people that’s what he does best — it’s like having a coach out there on the field.

“His arm has come a long way. In the true sense of a quarterback, that’s what he need to develop the most and he has. His legs are still his legs.”

“I’m trying to do big things this year,” Reese said. “I want to put up a lot of highlights and have fun.”