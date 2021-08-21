Rocks lean on depth, size and leadership

Ben Hammer admits that his Rock Island High School football team may garner some raised eyebrows this fall with the product on the field.
“Every single group you have is different. It’s one program and one culture and one family as we talk about all the time,” Hammer said. “But every year’s team is different. We’re skilled in different positions than last year.
"Obviously the senior class we had last year was star-studded with talent in terms of big-time playmakers.”
Those standouts — most now playing in the college level — made for some excitement as the Rocks scored 34 or more points in their four spring victories. They were held to a total of 33 points in the two losses.
“We might not have that this year,” Hammer said of the individual talent. “But we have a whole lot of depth, a lot of great leadership and a lot of kids who work really hard.
“…We’re bigger than in past years. I think we’re a little more experienced in the offensive and defensive lines. I think we’re not quite as athletic.”
Still, those in the program feel confident those attributes can be combined for a successful season.
“We can do big things,” senior quarterback Eli Reese said. “We’re really young; have raw talent. We’ve got a lot to work on, but we’re working really hard.”
Don’t let Hammer’s description of his fourth Rock Island team fool you.
“We do have a couple of them stars, still,” admitted Hammer with a smile.
Reese is definitely one of those to watch.
Taking over the starting job early last season when then senior Devin Swift was injured, Reese completed 66% of his passes for 1,331 yards and 16 TDs.
Hammer feels as if his senior is even better heading into this season. Even trying to hide him in a No. 50 practice jersey won’t stop the lanky right-hander from garnering attention from foes.
“He’s a stud,” said Hammer of his signal-caller who brings plenty of leadership as well. “He has a super, super high football IQ. I’ve always told people that’s what he does best — it’s like having a coach out there on the field.
“His arm has come a long way. In the true sense of a quarterback, that’s what he need to develop the most and he has. His legs are still his legs.”
“I’m trying to do big things this year,” Reese said. “I want to put up a lot of highlights and have fun.”
The Rocks’ running game was stuck in neutral in the spring, accounting for 814 yards and 12 TDs which was much lower production than you expect from what has traditionally been a track team in cleats. Those in the program feel as if a new look — along with Reese — could up those numbers.
Hammer said that senior Xander George (21 carries, 145 yards, no TDs in the spring), junior Darius Tongo, and sophomore Alphonso Puckett will be the main ball carriers to open the season.
“We were inexperienced on the offensive line last year,” said Hammer, noting this year’s line will be built around senior Jacob Rohwer and juniors Edmund Garcia and Jace Bennett. “… Hopefully we can come along a little bit more in that run game. But we’re going to do whatever we need to do to score points and win games.”
Hammer was less willing to talk about the defense new coordinator Brian Hodge brings to the system as he takes over for Fritz Deiudonne, who left to become Alleman’s head coach.
The players, though, see the defense coming together.
“We’ve got an amazing roster on offense and defense,” said senior defensive lineman Dontrell Powers, who figures to anchor that side along with fellow returning starter Rohwer in the trenches. “… We definitely have a great quarterback and great receivers.”
That receiving corps will have a drastically different look to it as Cole Rusk, Jakobe Bea, Jalen Brozovich and Perry Slater graduated. Those four combined for 76 receptions and 1,270 yards and 13 touchdowns.
That leaves seniors Marieon Anderson (11-75-2) and Kai Rios (5-22-1 in four games) to lead a young bunch of pass catchers. Rios said that sophomore Joe Allen has looked good in camp and Hammer said there could be other emerging options in the aerial attack.
“We are pretty young, but I think we’re very mature and we have a two-year starting quarterback that’s very mature and I think he’s going to help lead us,” Rios said. “I think we’re going to be pass-game strong, but we should be pretty balanced with a couple of good running backs.”
Another thing the Rocks have this fall is numbers.
When injuries mounted during this past spring’s adapted and shortened season, the Rocks were left scrambling to find answers. This fall, Hammer reports 109 players from the freshman level on up, including roughly 60 on the varsity and junior varsity levels.
A new outlook also has hopes raised for the Rocks.
“I haven’t experienced a fall camp since my sophomore year,” Rios said, “and I’m definitely glad to get back to it.”