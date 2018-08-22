It was hardly a typical Rocky season. But it definitely was rocky.
It began with a coaching change — only the second in the Rock Island football program in a quarter century — and that happened fairly late in the school year. Then there were a lot of key injuries.
The result was a 4-5 record that left the Rocks out of the Illinois playoffs for only the fourth time in 24 years.
"It seemed like we were always in a hurry last year," Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said. "We’re a lot more well-planned out. The kids understand me a lot better. I understand them a lot better."
It wasn’t just that Rocky finished below .500 in 2017. It was the way it happened.
The Rocks entered the final game of the season with a 4-4 record and were facing a winless non-conference opponent, Aurora Metea Valley. A victory wouldn’t have guaranteed them a playoff berth, but it would have given them a chance.
They lost, 37-33.
"Last year’s team worked hard and did a nice job a lot of the time," Hammer said. "Being hired late had a little bit of an effect, but we’re not going to make any excuses or anything like that. … At Rock Island, anything but making the playoffs is not acceptable. Between Coach (Bryan) Stortz and Coach (Vic) Boblett and Coach (Shorty) Almquist and all those things, the expectation is to win more games than you lose, to make runs in the playoff and be successful."
The shortcomings of 2017 are spurring on the Rocks as they prepare for their second season under Hammer.
"It’s a motivating factor because when you think of Rock Island football, you think of playoffs every year, and last year we fell one game short," senior tackle Kobe Rios said. "It was just disappointing for us."
Senior linebacker Bryce Trask admitted there are plenty of excuses that could be made for what happened last fall.
"But do we want to have the same situation we had last year or do we want to move on and have a better season and do what it takes to do that?" he said. "That’s what motivates us in the weight room and early morning and stuff like that, and then once we get out to practice it definitely carries over. You’ve got to put in effort to get to where you want to be."
Hammer admitted it also took him some time to adjust to the style of play in the Western Big Six. He played at Peoria Richwoods and Illinois Wesleyan and coached previously in Illinois, but he had spent the previous two years coaching at a small high school in Biscoe, North Carolina.
Everything there was about speed and isolating athletes in space.
"It’s a lot more physical up here," he said.
The good news is that few teams are better equipped to play physical football this fall than Rock Island.
Hammer said he doesn’t have as much speed on the roster as some Rocky teams of the past, but he has about 600 pounds of offensive tackle talent that will be on display at the college level in seasons to come.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Rios, who will line up at left tackle, recently made a verbal commitment to play at Northern Iowa. Logan Swartz, the 6-6, 285-pound right tackle, is pledged to Kent State.
Running behind them will be junior Davion Wilson, who rushed for 1,084 yards as a sophomore last season. Hammer said Wilson is a workhorse who doesn’t have a major weakness.
"The one thing when you see him on film and watch him go, he does a lot of the little things right," Hammer said. "He’s a quiet kid, carries out his fakes, has great ball security. He doesn’t ever put the ball on the ground. He runs hard. He also can make people miss, and he’s pretty good in the open field."
The offense will be directed by senior Ian Purvis, who shared time at quarterback last season and has distanced himself from the rest of the competition since then.
"He’s got a great mind for our offense," Hammer said. "He’s got a lot of intangible things. He works really hard. His teammates respect him. He also went out for track this spring so he’s quite a bit faster than he was last year and then stronger from working in the weight room as well."
Of course, offense wasn’t the problem for the Rocks last season. They averaged 27.3 points per game.
"We just have to stop other offenses with our defense," Rios said.
Trask, the son of defensive coordinator Shawn Trask, is the leader of that group. He had an All-Metro season last fall as an outside linebacker and has now moved inside to make room for a player who has Hammer excited for the future.
Terrell Akers, a 6-4, 219-pound sophomore outside linebacker, hasn’t played in a varsity game yet but Iowa State's coaches already have been down to check him out.
Akers dominated as a freshman on the sophomore team last fall but said he expects to go through an adjustment period on the varsity.
"It’s different from freshman football," he admitted. "I played with the sophomores last year, but this is way different from sophomore to the varsity level, different intensity levels."
Trask thinks the defense will be just fine.
"I’d say we have a lot of energy, first and foremost, a lot of kids caring, which is good …," he said. "Defensively, we’ve got a lot of kids who fly around, getting to the ball. Nobody really takes plays off, which you like to see. … That’s what I’m excited about it."