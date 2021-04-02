Rocks overcome mistakes with big plays, topple Galesburg

The Rock Island football team had three punts blocked Friday night. It was flagged for a dozen penalties. It had a 94-yard touchdown wiped out by an inadvertent official's whistle.

But it had another 94-yard touchdown that did count and it did more than enough good things to remain atop the Western Big 6 standings.

Jakobe Bea’s 94-yard touchdown reception on the third play of the fourth quarter broke open a very close game and the Rocks’ defense came to life in the second half to help them grind out a 34-21 victory over Galesburg at Almquist Field.

Rocky coach Ben Hammer admitted it wasn’t the most picturesque victory he could recall.

"But we’ll take it any way we can get it," he said.

The Rocks, who visit Sterling next Friday in a showdown between the Big 6’s only remaining unbeaten teams, piled up 418 yards of total offense, but the general consensus was that it was a couple of big turnovers by the defense that turned the game in Rocky’s favor.

"The offense started a little slow but the defense bailed us out," said Bea, who finished with five catches for 151 yards.

"Our defense, with the exception of the first drive, really did a great job in the second half," Hammer added.