Rocks run by Alleman in conference opener

The Rock Island High School football team overcame a somewhat slow start to run by Alleman in an emotional 47-6 win to open Western Big 6 Conference play at Almquist Field on Friday night.

The Rocks scored the last six straight touchdowns after a 30-yard touchdown run by Alleman’s Andrew Torres cut Rocky’s lead to 7-6 early in the second quarter.

Rocky quarterback Conner Diululio struck first with a 24-yard touchdown run four minutes into the game as Rock Island fans released purple balloons after the opening score. Hundreds of fans in attendance wore purple and custom t-shirts to honor the late Alphonso Puckett, a former Rock Island student athlete who passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. The Rocks also took timeout with 44 seconds left; Puckett wore No. 44 before transferring from Rocky.

Quonterrion Brooks had two 58-yard rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and a 65-yard interception return in a game that featured a running clock.

The Rocks (2-1, 1-0 Big 6) outscored the Pioneers (1-2, 0-1) 27-6 in the second quarter as Niyogushima Fiston had a rushing touchdown and Joe Allen made a nice leaping catch for a 13-yard score in the final minutes of the first half.

Darius Tongo scored on a 55-yard screen pass in the third quarter before Brooks’ pick-six four minutes later.

Alleman’s offense was led by Torres, who ran for 135 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown and one catch for 13 yards. Rocky’s pass rush helped limit Alleman quarterback Daniel VanDeHeede to 4-of-17 passing for 48 yards and two interceptions.

Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said the team needs to get off to a better start next week against Moline on Homecoming.

“We have to do a good job of being focused and executing fundamentals,” Hammer said. “We’ve got to show a little bit more focus next week.”

Dilulio was 6-for-10 passing for 101 yards and two touchdowns passing and one rushing.

Hammer said it was a nice tribute to see purple on both sides of the field after the win.

"It was a really emotional week with his passing and it was cool to see the student body come out and our guys to some special things for him," Hammer said. "It was good the guys could come out and do something in memory of their friend."