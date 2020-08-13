Rocks tight end Rusk commits to Eastern Michigan

Earlier this week, Cole Rusk took the next step in regards to his football career.

Rock Island's senior tight end has committed to continue his gridiron career at Eastern Michigan University after considering offers from other Division I programs like Army, Bucknell, Eastern Illinois and Northern Iowa.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Rusk, who transferred to Rock Island from Rockridge late this past March, will be joining an EMU program that finished 6-7 and ended the 2019 season with a 34-30 loss to Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions.

"I felt like I was wanted there, and I have a great relationship with the coaching staff, especially Coach (Brandon) Blaney, the tight ends coach, and Coach (Chris) Creighton, the head coach," he said. "They made me feel like I could get to the next level, and that EMU is the best fit for me."

Rusk made his decision Sunday night, one that he readily admits takes a load off of his mind.

"Oh yeah, there's definitely a lot of pressure with a decision like this," he stated. "Now, there's no worries. I can enjoy my senior year; everything's clear for me now, and I can go out and have fun. There's nothing to prove, but I'm still working hard. I want to make sure I work extra hard.