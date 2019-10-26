Expecting to be opening the IHSA Class 6A playoffs at Almquist Field, the Rock Island Rocks were shocked a bit on Saturday when the IHSA announced the pairings and the Rocks will be a No. 9 seed and go on the road for a first-round game at Dunlap.
"It's disappointing for the kids and our fans but we will get over it," RI coach Ben Hammer said. "Our fans travel very well and our kids are just excited to play in a postseason game. I like to think we were 7-2 against a quality schedule, that would be enough to play a home game."
The problem came with East St. Louis Senior and Dunlap bumping up from 5A to 6A. Also, the north/south split for 6A allowed Chicago Kenwood (7-1, with 32 playoff points) to get a No. 7 seed while Rock Island at 7-2 with 38 points was No. 9 in the south.
Moline will hit the road to play Willowbrook, the No. 5 seed.
"We are excited to have another opportunity to play," Moline coach Mike Morrissey. "This is a big accomplishment and now all we want to do is go up there and compete."
Alleman will not have to dig deep in the archives to find a scouting report for their Class 3A opponent. The Pioneers hit the road for the second straight year at No. 2 seed Byron.
"We know a lot about them because they played a lot of juniors last year," Alleman coach Todd Depoorter said. "We'll have ti look at some film from this year to see what they do different but we know they will run the Wing-T and execute it very well."
Moline
The Maroons (5-4) are hoping to keep taking steps for the program. After getting to the second round in 2018 and getting walloped by Chicago Mount Carmel, they reached the second round last year and played close with Batavia. Now, they want to break through with a win.
"One thing our guys don't have is a lack of confidence," Morrissey said. "We started playing a good team from the suburbs in the regular season to get to this spot and be ready. We want to represent Moline and the Western Big 6."
Morrissey does have a little knowledge of Willowbrook (8-1). He would like a Friday game.
"I know they have a really good quarterback who can run and throw," Morrissey said. "He nearly beat Batavia on his own in the quarterfinals last year. He's a guy we will need to be disciplined against and not allow him to run around and make plays."
Rock Island
The Rocks (7-2) don't know a lot about the Eagles (7-2) but Hammer knows some about who they have played and what coach Brett Cazalet is all about.
"I do know their coach from some camps and clinics," Hammer said. "I don't know about their team and will start looking as soon as I can. I know they beat Galesburg 21-7 and Metamora 10-7, two teams we also beat."
Hammer will also work on his own team this week. He is hoping for an early Saturday afternoon start but will talk to Rocky athletic director Michelle Lillis and then Cazalet to make that decision.
"We want to keep improving as a team and be prepared to ready for the weekend," Hammer said. "
Alleman
The Pioneers (5-4) lost to Byron (8-1) 50-14 in the first-round last season. The Tigers will run the same offense with a lot of the same things.
"They are well-coached and they will be very similar to what they were a year ago," Depoorter said. "They are tough and physical."
That Wing-T offense also affects the Pioneers on several levels. For one, almost everyone Alleman played this season runs a spread formation while Byron keeps it old style. Also, the Tigers are an explosive offense, scoring 40 or more points in eight of their nine games.
"It affects our personnel because of how we have defended teams all year," Depoorter said. "It takes us a little bit to get up to their game speed and sets. Last year, they scored quickly on us and we need to get up to speed quicker this time."
Area quartet will host first round: While Rock Island will have to travel with a 7-2 mark, two area clubs found that their 6-3 finishes were good enough to keep them from hitting the road next weekend.
In Class 2A, the Mercer County Golden Eagles will open on their home turf at George Pratt Memorial Field as a No. 6 seed, welcoming No. 11 Palos Heights Chicago Christian (6-3) to Aledo.
"We actually thought we'd be playing at home against (Elgin) St. Edward, but we'll take this one," MerCo coach Andrew Hofer said, referring to a seventh-seeded St. Edward club that also opens at home with a 6-3 record against No. 10 Chicago Orr (6-2).
Hofer felt if his squad took care of business this past Friday at Mid-County, which it did with a 40-12 win in which it scored 28 second-half points, the odds of staying home for the first round would be in the Eagles' favor.
"Looking at our outlook, we thought we'd get a chance to host a game if we won," he said. "That was definitely a motivator for our kids. We talked during the week about putting ourselves in the best possible position to finish strong going into the playoffs."
Also staying home at 6-3 is Kewanee. The Boilermakers are set to welcome Chicago Ag Science (6-2) to KHS Stadium for a Class 4A opener, pending the outcome of the ongoing Chicago Teachers Union strike.
A 21-13 home win over Three Rivers Mississippi rival Spring Valley Hall Saturday afternoon ensured the Boilers would not have to be boarding the buses come next weekend.
"My assistant coaches were doing the predicting, and they knew if we won (Saturday), we could possibly play at home," said Kewanee coach Brad Swanson. "As a first-year coach here, I'm excited to be a part of this. Everyone in the community is behind us.
"Our record is 6-3, but we feel like we could be 8-1 or even 9-0, so we feel like we can do a lot of good things. This is a good opportunity for us."
Both coming off 9-0 regular seasons, the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans and the Morrison Mustangs knew before Saturday night that first-round home games were in their future.
Both teams are on the same side of their 1A bracket and could meet in the quarterfinals if they can string together a pair of wins starting next weekend.
Lincoln Trail Conference champion A-W drew a No. 1 seed and welcomes No. 16 Lewistown (5-4) to Wethersfield Memorial Stadium in a game that will be played next Saturday at 1 p.m.
"Obviously, we're very proud of what we accomplished this year," A-W coach Logan Willits said of the first perfect regular season in co-op history. "We're celebrating that a bit, but come Monday, it's a business-like approach, like we've done all year."
Meantime, the Three Rivers Rock Division champ Mustangs and their No. 4 seed welcome 13th-seeded Ridgewood (6-3) to Bud Cole Field. For the Spartans, this will be their first dip into postseason waters.
"We'll get after things. Nobody's unbeatable," said Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding. "It's about playing as hard as we can for each game, and we will definitely be well-prepared to step up to the next level. The guys understand the task at hand."
For Morrison, a shaky start in Friday's 35-6 win over Orion could be what the doctor ordered as far as fresh impetus for the second season.
"We preach that we can always get better; we certainly can get better after Week 9," said Morrison coach Ryan Oetting. "We've got things to work on. You can always learn from a loss, but it's easier to swallow coming off a win."
For the third time in two seasons, the Orion Chargers (5-4) will find themselves hitting the road to take on TRAC Rock rivals Sterling Newman (8-1).
Going into next weekend's 2A opener, the Chargers hope their No. 13 seed proves to be a lucky number as they look to avenge a 28-7 regular-season loss to the fourth-seeded Comets.
Facing perhaps an even tougher challenge at 2A will be West Carroll. The 15th-seeded Thunder (5-4) will have to travel to take on second-seeded and unbeaten Fieldcrest, which topped the most recent Illinois Class 2A poll.
"We believe the better team won that day, but it was a lot closer than the score indicated," said Orion coach Chip Filler. "We wanted to see an opponent from a different conference, but our guys feel comfortable going into this matchup. Familiarity could help us."
Playing in a conference featuring 2A and 3A schools, the Fulton Steamers (5-4) hopes to draw upon that experience in their Class 1A first-round matchup against an unbeaten and third-seeded Freeport Aquin squad.
"With the schedule we've played, we've seen everything and feel pretty battle-tested," Fulton coach Patrick Lower said of his 14th-seeded squad. "That makes us a team that has the ability to play and hang with top-notch 1A schools."