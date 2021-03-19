Rocks win big-play battle

Put the two oldest high school football rivals together on a gorgeous March evening, watch them run up and down Almquist Field on each other and you have a terrific start to the adapted 2021 spring football season.

After offensive fireworks in the first half, some big defensive stands by each side in the second half settled things down a bit as the hosting Rocks posted a 41-29 Western Big 6 Conference victory.

Rock Island quarterback Devin Swift ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Rocks had enough offense to hold off the dangerous Maroons for the victory.

Rock Island's final score of the game may have summed up the entire contest fairly well. Perry Slater took a handoff and ran right toward the Moline bench. Getting surrounded, he reversed field, cut back and rambled 57 yards. He barely had enough to reach the end zone as he started cramping but made it to ice the victory.

In the first half, the two old rivals traded big play for big play as the Rocks built a 28-17 halftime lead.

How crazy were things?

Moline junior Caroline Hazen kicked her first varsity field goal of her two-year career, pulling the Maroons within 22-17 with 15.9-seconds remaining before halftime.