Rocks win big-play battle

Put the two oldest high school football rivals together on a gorgeous March evening, watch them run up and down Almquist Field on each other and you have a terrific start to the adapted 2021 spring football season.
After offensive fireworks in the first half, some big defensive stands by each side in the second half settled things down a bit as the hosting Rocks posted a 41-29 Western Big 6 Conference victory.
Rock Island quarterback Devin Swift ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Rocks had enough offense to hold off the dangerous Maroons for the victory.
Rock Island's final score of the game may have summed up the entire contest fairly well. Perry Slater took a handoff and ran right toward the Moline bench. Getting surrounded, he reversed field, cut back and rambled 57 yards. He barely had enough to reach the end zone as he started cramping but made it to ice the victory.
In the first half, the two old rivals traded big play for big play as the Rocks built a 28-17 halftime lead.
How crazy were things?
Moline junior Caroline Hazen kicked her first varsity field goal of her two-year career, pulling the Maroons within 22-17 with 15.9-seconds remaining before halftime.
Hazen's ensuing kickoff was fielded by Jakobe Bea at his own 30-yard line and he took off in front of the Rocky bench and found some daylight, returning it to the Moline 17-yard line.
With 00:04.7 left, the Rocks faced a decision. Coach Ben Hammer rolled the dice and went to the arm of senior quarterback Devin Swift, who found Marieon Anderson cutting through the back of the Moline defense. Despite Swift's pass being tipped by a defender, Anderson made the catch in the end zone for the score with one-tenth of a second left to give the Rocks a 28-17 halftime lead.
Much of the Rocks' offense came through the air. Cole Rusk caught his first TD pass as a Rock — a 38-yarder from basketball teammate Eli Reese.
Jayken Brozovich caught a 47-yard bomb from Swift.
Moline's first score came on a Gavin Grace 1-yard run to cap the Maroons' first possession of the season and match a Swift 3-yard run on the opening possession of the game. Hazen's PAT kick gave Moline a 7-6 lead.
Matthew Bailey, who started at QB for the Maroons, was on the receiving end of a 65-yard bomb from Alec Ponder late in the second quarter. Ponder hit Bailey in stride behind the Rocky defense at the RI 30 yard line.
Grace rushed for 79 yards in the first half on just seven carries. He snapped off a 17-yard run early in the third but went down with an apparent cramp.
While the first half featured big offensive plays, the second half featured some nice defensive plays that stopped long drives.
Brozovich and Anderson came up with interceptions and Bailey recovered a Rocky fumble in the end zone that stopped a 17-play Rock Island drive.