Rocky defense produces in 34-14 win over Galesburg

A Rock Island High School football team defense that has struggled at times came up big in Friday night’s 34-14 win over Galesburg at Almquist Field.

The Rocks (4-2, 3-1 Western Big 6 Conference) held Galesburg to 83 yards rushing and picked off Tristan Legate three times in the win over the Silver Streaks (1-5, 0-4)

Quonterrion Brooks rushed for 213 yards on 31 carries with three touchdowns to lead the Rocky offense.

Galesburg stuck around thanks to three stops on fourth down in the first half, including a fourth-and-goal denial from the five in the Rocks’ opening drive and another fourth-and-goal stuff from the two in the second quarter. Brooks’ first score came at the 4:43 mark of the first quarter and Desmond Woodson’s one-yard touchdown catch put Rocky up 14-0 just before halftime following Law Dee’s second extra point.

With the clock winding down, Conner DiIulio hit Woodson with 2.4 seconds until halftime.

Galesburg found some running room in the second half and got on the board when Legate hit Nolan Carl for a 22-yard passing score on fourth down during a drive extended by pass interference on fourth and long.

Brooks’ second rushing score came from five yards out with 2:59 left in the third quarter to put Rocky up 21-14. Brooks punched it in again from two yards midway through the fourth quarter to take a two-score lead once again.

The Rocky defense held Legate to 8 of 14 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown as Amare Overton, Isaiah Samuelson and Steve Dillinder had interceptions.

Amare Richardson scored Galesburg's last touchdown with 10:37 left in the fourth.

DiIulio’s 22-yard rushing touchdown iced the game with 3:16 to play. DiIulio finished 9 of 15 passing with two interceptions and a touchdown. One pick came in the red zone when Markus Lewis intercepted it at the two.

Defensively, Rocky was prepared this week in practice to face either rushing quarterback Gino Williams or Legate. Williams did not play in the contest.

“We challenged them earlier this week about stopping the run,” defensive coordinator Brian Hodge said. “If we can get our hats to the ball and trust we can make the tackle, I think we can be a pretty good defense.

“Definitely one of our better games defensively.”

The Rocks committed just three penalties in the win, in contrast to last year’s overtime win that was stricken with 20 flags on Rocky. Rocky next has a big challenge with state-ranked Sterling.

“We just go to work,” Hodge said. “We preach to our kids it’s not about who we play but what can we do to make ourselves better.”