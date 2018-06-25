It took getting kicked out of a drill during the Northwestern University Football Camp for Rock Island senior-to-be Logan Swartz to get his first NCAA Division I FBS offer.
Well, it took a whole lot more than that but Swartz did pick up an offer from Kent State following a June 9 board drill in Evanston. Golden Flashes offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle was impressed with the show of nastiness during the drill and made the offer.
Three weeks later, Swartz committed and will be heading to Kent State following his senior year with the Rocks.
"He liked my physicality," Swartz said of O'Boyle. "I was doing a board drill and I pancaked my guy. I went down on top of him and got kicked out of the drill for going to the ground. (O'Boyle) liked my aggressiveness and offered me right then. He has been in contact every day since.
"I guess it was after we got handled in our first game last year that I knew I needed to start getting a mean streak. I realized if that's what it takes, that's what I will do."
Rock Island coach Ben Hammer calls it being "mean and nasty" that separates offensive linemen. He should know; he was a standout up front at Peoria Richwoods and Illinois Wesleyan.
"People think of us as a wide-open, throwing team but we start with the ground game and you can't do that without guys like Logan," Hammer said. "He got to this position along with Kobe (Rios, another D-I recruit for the Rocks) with their work in the offseason.
"They lifted four days a week with us and then went out and did more work on their own. Plus, they are two-sport athletes."
Swartz agrees that the weight room is what led him to earning more than a half dozen scholarship offers, including Indiana State, Southern Illinois, Wayne State, Eastern Kentucky, South Dakota and McKendree.
He is actually a few pounds less than he was a year ago, dropping from 290 to 273 during the spring. Now, he's back up to 285 but a much different 285 than the 290 he carried a year ago.
"I had never been in the weight room in the offseason before because I was so busy with baseball," he said. "Now, I have found that the weight helped me add speed to my pitching this spring. And, I am a lot quicker. I increased my 40 time from 5.8 to 5.12 this spring."
The nasty side, more muscle mass and better foot speed made Swartz a prospect for colleges. It was a new beginning with a young coach that swayed Swartz to Kent State.
Sean Lewis took over as head coach at Kent State in December, and at 31 he is the youngest head coach in the FBS. Swartz is used to having a young coach, spending last season with the 31-year-old Hammer.
"Coach Lewis acts a lot like coach Hammer," Swartz said. "That really helped."