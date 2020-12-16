Rocky standouts Brozovich, Rusk sign to Div. I schools

There were a number of common threads that wove through back-to-back signing ceremonies for Rock Island High School student-athletes Jaylen Brozovich and Cole Rusk on Wednesday afternoon.
One that was the most recognizable was that both of the wide receivers will be trading in their red and gold school colors for those of local rival high schools as each continues his football career on the Division I level.
Brozovich will be wearing maroon and white in the fall when he suits up for the Southern Illinois Salukis.
“I’m always red and gold,” said Brozovich with a chuckle when asked if he was switching out items in his closet.
For Rusk, making the switch to the green-and-white of the Eastern Michigan Eagles isn’t as drastic. He said he is used to seeing those colors with his girlfriend attending Alleman.
Another thing the two have in common is how much they have seen the field for the Rocks in their careers.
Brozovich has battled injuries that have limited his production for the Rocks.
Rusk, who transferred back into the Rock Island school district earlier this calendar year, has yet to take a snap in a Rock Island uniform.
In addition to thanking their parents, families and coaches, both had one other guy they appreciated for getting them ready to play at the next level whether they get a senior football season or not. That guy is athletic trainer Kyle Hoffman.
As an eighth-grader, Brozovich broke his left wrist. In the summer between his sophomore and junior school years he tore two ligaments in his ankle.
“I was with the trainer a lot and went through rehab to try to get my ankle as well as I could to be able to play,” said Brozovich.
After the third game of his junior season, he tore ligaments and broke his right thumb during a practice.
“I really just want to play,” said Brozovich, noting SIU was not only his only college option, but a good fit as he plans on an engineering major.
Rusk has been thankful for Hoffman’s efforts in changing his body in preparation for not only his senior basketball and football seasons at Rocky that he hopes happen, but also for what he hopes is a future NFL career.
“Last December I was 195 pounds; I was a smaller and skinnier guy,” said the 6-foot-6 Rusk who was setting single-season and career receiving records for Rockridge High School the last time he suited up in 2019. “This summer I made it a mindset that if I was going to play at the next level I’m going to have to get a lot bigger. … I have gained a lot of weight and strength and got bigger.”
Now a more powerful 235 pounds under Hoffman's watchful eye, Rusk is looking forward to his time at EMU to get him to his ultimate dream.
“Football means everything to me; sports in general mean everything,” said Rusk. “When I was 5-years-old I was watching SportsCenter. … Sports mean everything to me.”
He admitted that football is his “true passion” and has had his sights on an NFL career for a long time, hoping to use that, he said, to make things better for his family in a few years.
Both Brozovich and Rusk were thankful for the support of family — both on and off the field. Brozovich thanked his mom, Melissa. Rusk gave props to his mom and dad — Steve and Joan — and even his little sister, Hanna.
“They mean everything to me,” Rusk said. “I really appreciate everyone who has helped me out.”
