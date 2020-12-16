Rocky standouts Brozovich, Rusk sign to Div. I schools

There were a number of common threads that wove through back-to-back signing ceremonies for Rock Island High School student-athletes Jaylen Brozovich and Cole Rusk on Wednesday afternoon.

One that was the most recognizable was that both of the wide receivers will be trading in their red and gold school colors for those of local rival high schools as each continues his football career on the Division I level.

Brozovich will be wearing maroon and white in the fall when he suits up for the Southern Illinois Salukis.

“I’m always red and gold,” said Brozovich with a chuckle when asked if he was switching out items in his closet.

For Rusk, making the switch to the green-and-white of the Eastern Michigan Eagles isn’t as drastic. He said he is used to seeing those colors with his girlfriend attending Alleman.

Another thing the two have in common is how much they have seen the field for the Rocks in their careers.

Brozovich has battled injuries that have limited his production for the Rocks.

Rusk, who transferred back into the Rock Island school district earlier this calendar year, has yet to take a snap in a Rock Island uniform.