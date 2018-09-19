Kobe Rios still sees a lot of his old friends from Alleman High School.
He’ll run into them working out at the gym or other places around town. They’ll usually exchange a welcoming wave or perhaps even a hearty hug.
“We talk a lot of crap,’’ Rios said, “but we’re still friends.’’
That will change for just a few hours Friday night on the turf at Augustana College’s Lindberg Stadium when Alleman takes on Rock Island in the second game of the Western Big Six football season.
Rios, the starting left offensive tackle for Rock Island, and Logan Swartz, the starting right tackle, both played at Alleman for the first two years of their high school careers before transferring across town to the city’s public high school.
The Rocks-Pioneers rivalry is always intense anyway, but the familiarity of some of their linemen with one another adds a little added juice to the mix.
“With them being with us for two years, you build up a relationship but they decided to go elsewhere and we wished them well,’’ Alleman coach Todd Depoorter said.
He said there are no ill feelings. He saw both Rios and Swartz during the summer when the two teams hooked up in a passing league matchup and said “hi’’ to both.
“It was a family decision on both their parts,’’ Depoorter added. “We always talk about family first here and that was a family decision so that’s what they did.’’
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Rios and the 6-6, 295-pound Swartz said they made their decisions to leave Alleman independent of one another.
“We actually grew up together and we’ve been buddies since we were young,’’ Swartz said. “But we didn’t make the decision together. It was just kind of a coincidence that we both ended up wanting to transfer out and come to Rock Island. I feel like it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.’’
Rios feels much the same way.
“I like things better here, both school-wise and football-wise,’’ he said. “Football-wise, there’s more competition and you get to pass the ball. At Alleman, you just run the ball all the time and there’s not a lot of pass blocking.’’
The move seemingly has worked out well as each of them has landed an NCAA Division I scholarship. Swartz made a verbal commitment in late June to sign with Kent State. About a month later, Rios made a similar pledge to Northern Iowa.
With those decisions out of the way, both players are focused on making their final high school season a memorable one.
Rock Island began the Big Six schedule last week with a 43-22 victory over Galesburg that head coach Ben Hammer felt was due in large part to the dominance of his offensive line. Alleman began with a 64-21 loss to defending league champion Moline.
However, both teams are 2-2 overall entering Friday’s contest, which makes it a potentially pivotal game in their respective quests to land post-season playoff berths.
Even if there wasn’t anything riding on the game, though, it would be an intense game. It’s Rocky vs. Alleman.
“There’s always that rivalry,’’ Swartz said. “There always has been. Even when I was at Alleman, there was always the rivalry with Rocky. Same here now. It’s always going to be fun.’’
But Swartz, like Rios, said he always will regard those guys across the way in green jerseys as his friends. Once the game is over.
“I have respect for them and I always will,’’ he said.
“It makes the games pretty interesting,’’ Rios added. “There’s a lot of chirping going on, but at the end of the game you’re just all friends.’’