Role swap as Graves returns as Rockridge football coach

EDGINGTON — When Jeff Henry returned for a second stint as Rockridge High School's head football coach two years ago, it was during a very uncertain time.

To help guide the Rockets through the rocky waters of the COVID-affected 2020-21 season, Henry looked to former head coach Sam Graves for assistance.

With Henry making the decision to step aside as head coach, Graves is now getting back into his former head-coaching role with the Rockets.

"I gave up the job originally because my girls were getting ready to go to high school and be involved in sports," said Graves, who coached Rockridge from 2013-18 and served as an assistant the last two seasons.

During his initial tenure with the Rockets, Graves compiled a 48-18 record and led his teams to the playoffs in all six seasons, including a trip to the IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals in '14.

Graves returned as an assistant on Henry's staff after taking off the 2019 season.

"Jeff came to me and said he wanted me to be part of the staff, and that they'd work with me, because I didn't want to miss anything my girls were doing," said Graves. "Because of him, I got back into football."

While stepping aside as head coach, Henry is not leaving the sidelines altogether. Essentially swapping roles, he will remain on the staff as one of Graves' assistants.

"Jeff wanted to make sure the program would be taken care of and in the right hands," said Graves. "I feel comfortable going back to the staff we have; we all work together well and we get along great."

As Rockridge's head boys' track & field coach and one of Andy Saey's boys basketball assistants, Henry felt that it was difficult to devote the time necessary to running the football program.

"When I took the position a couple of years ago, both myself and the administration knew it was not going to be a long-term deal," said Henry, who also coached the Rockets in 2005 and compiled a 13-12 mark in his two stints. "I was trying to step in and help out during the COVID time, keep things moving forward. Our kids were used to the staff we had, and I wanted to be able to keep them together."

After replacing Steve Disler, who went 4-5 in the fall of 2019, Henry was looking to hold the job until, as he put it, Rockridge would "find the right time to get someone else to step in."

When Graves returned to the staff for the shortened '21 spring season in which the Rockets went 6-0, that helped open the door for the right person to take the reins, although that was not the plan at the time.

"I don't know if there was any kind of a time frame, but it felt like the right time to make the transition," said Henry. "I'm so busy with basketball and track, it was hard for me to do the job the right way, especially in the off-season. I'll still continue to coach as part of Sam's staff.

"Football is one of the most demanding sports in terms of the time you have to put in, and I felt I would be doing the program and the kids a disservice if I wasn't able to put that time in."

