Rugged three-week TRAC East stretch for Kewanee starts tonight
PREP FOOTBALL

KEWANEE — Through the first two weeks of the 2021 prep football season, Kewanee has had the look of a conference championship contender.

In their Three Rivers Conference crossover victories over Monmouth-Roseville and Morrison, the Boilermakers have held their opponents to a single touchdown in each game, outscoring them 70-14.

Beginning Friday, however, coach Brad Swanson's club will face a three-week series of major challenges to open its Three Rivers East Division schedule.

That stretch begins Friday at 7 when the Boilermakers welcome 2-0 Peru St. Bede, to KHS Stadium.

That will be followed in the next two weeks with a road date at Bureau Valley and a Sept. 24 home showdown with Princeton; both the Storm and the Tigers are also off to 2-0 starts.

"That's a tough little stretch we've got coming up," said Swanson, whose club started 2-0 for the first time in five years. "I know it's a cliche, but we're taking them one at a time. Right now, we're focused 100% on getting ready for St. Bede."

The Bruins have won their two games in contrasting fashion. After rolling past Sherrard 53-0 on opening night, they needed a 25-yard Stephen Shaver field goal as time expired to edge Erie-Prophetstown 15-13 last Friday.

For Kewanee, which is two years removed from finishing 5-1 and taking second place behind Princeton in the TRAC's Mississippi Division, Friday's game is the first step toward finishing the work that began in 2019.

"One of our main goals is to win the conference, along with making the playoffs," said Swanson, whose ’19 club earned the program's first postseason win in 20 years. "That's definitely on the list of goals for our seniors. We're looking at competing up there (in the TRAC East)."

In a shortened four-game schedule this past spring, Kewanee finished 2-2. Its two losses came to a pair of clubs that finished 6-0 — Farmington and Princeton.

In their two wins — 42-8 over Mon-Rose and 28-6 last Friday at Morrison — the Boilers have been buoyed by a stout defense led by senior linebacker Josh Nimrick, who has tallied over 10 tackles in both victories.

The secondary duo of senior safety Jordan Johnson and sophomore cornerback Brady Clark each have two interceptions, with Johnson returning one for a touchdown.

"Our defense has been lights out, flying around out there," said Swanson. "When it comes down to flying to the football, Josh has been a leader for us. We've got a lot of guys back on the defensive side, and all our seniors have done a good job."

Offensively, senior quarterback Will Bruno has shown a steady hand mixing up the passing attack, which features Johnson and fellow senior end Cam Conley, with the ground game led by senior back Keyontiss Patterson.

THIS WEEK'S ILLINOIS AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE (WEST DIVISION)

Riverdale (0-2) at Rockridge (1-1): Tonight at 7 at Rockridge High School, Edgington.

The Rockets come into their conference opener with a renewed spring in their step after last Friday's impressive 27-14 win over Sterling Newman, led by senior quarterback Brayden Deem's 277 total yards and three touchdowns. ... By contrast, the Rams have found the early going rough, being outscored 104-32 in losses to Bureau Valley and Mendota.

Monmouth-Roseville (1-1) at Morrison (0-2): Tonight at 7 at Bud Cole Field.

By outscoring Spring Valley Hall 40-32 in a wild home opener last Saturday, the Mon-Rose Titans earned their first win since topping Sherrard in the 2019 regular-season finale. ... The Mustangs are looking to get their offense untracked; in their losses to Sterling Newman and Kewanee, they have scored six points per game.

Erie-Prophetstown (0-2) at Sherrard (0-2): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Clifford King Field.

While the Tigers look to give first-year coach Brandon Johnston his first win at Sherrard and shore up a defense that has allowed 103 points in losses to Peru St. Bede and Bureau Valley, the Panthers hope two weeks of solid efforts lead to a victory. Last Friday, E-P fell 15-13 to St. Bede on a 25-yard Stephen Shaver field goal as time expired.

Orion (1-1) at Newman (1-1): Saturday at 7 p.m. at Roscoe Eades Stadium, Sterling.

The Chargers are playing their third straight TRAC crossover game ahead of next week's West Division opener at Riverdale and will not have an easy task against a Comet squad stinging from last Friday's 27-14 loss at Rockridge. In that game, Newman rallied from 13 points down to take a 14-13 fourth-quarter lead, but could not hold it.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE (EAST DIVISION)

St. Bede (2-0) at Kewanee (2-0): Tonight at 7 at the KHS Stadium.

The Boilermakers are off to their first 2-0 start since 2016 but have to go all the way back to 2003 for the last time they won their first three games, when they were still members of the now-defunct North Central Illinois Conference.

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE

Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0, 1-0) at Princeville (0-2, 0-2): Tonight at 7 at Tom Bruna Field.

Having played last Thursday, the Titans got an extra day of rest and preparation for a Princeville squad that has uncharacteristically struggled, being outscored 80-14 in losses to Knoxville and United. ... A-W sophomore quarterback Dillon Horrie stepped up big in last week's 40-0 win at West Hancock, throwing for 237 yards and four touchdowns.

Mercer County (0-2, 0-1) at United (1-1, 1-1): Tonight at 7 at United High School, Monmouth.

Getting back to action after a COVID-induced pause forced them to take a forfeit loss to Knoxville last week, the Mercer County Golden Eagles will be challenged by a rejuvenated Red Storm club that battled Annawan-Wethersfield tough in their opener, then rolled past Princeville 38-7 last Saturday.

Abingdon-Avon (2-0, 2-0) at Ridgewood (0-2, 0-2): Tonight at 7 at Goff-Stahl Field, Cambridge.

Looking to get untracked after losses to Stark County and ROWVA-Williamsfield, the Ridgewood Spartans' road does not get any easier as they host an A-Town squad that is looking to maintain its perfect start to its first season as LTC members. ... The Tornadoes have faced the same two teams Ridgewood has in the first two weeks, winning them by a combined 84-21. The Spartans were outscored 67-36.

ROWVA-Williamsfield (1-1) at Macomb (1-1): Tonight at 7 at the MHS Stadium.

The R-W Cougars head into their lone nonconference tilt having split their first two games, with last Friday's 34-22 win over Ridgewood highlighted by a huge night from senior running back Seth Johnson, who racked up 289 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries.

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE

Durand-Pecatonica (2-0, 2-0) at Fulton (2-0, 2-0): Tonight at 7 at Fulton High School.

Two of the teams tied for the early lead in the NUIC (alongside Lena-Winslow) meet up in a compelling Week 3 battle. ... Fulton's 30-20 home-opening win over East Dubuque was highlighted by two touchdowns from senior running back Jacob Jones, with senior quarterback Patrick Lower completing nine of 12 passes for 127 yards and a TD.

8-PLAYER

Kincaid South Fork (1-1) at Galva (0-2): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Galva High School.

The Wildcats take their third shot at their first win in 8-player football with their second home game in three weeks. ... Last Saturday at Pawnee, Galva trailed just 18-8 at halftime but was outscored 36-0 by the Indians in the second half.

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

