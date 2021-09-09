Rugged three-week TRAC East stretch for Kewanee starts tonight

KEWANEE — Through the first two weeks of the 2021 prep football season, Kewanee has had the look of a conference championship contender.
In their Three Rivers Conference crossover victories over Monmouth-Roseville and Morrison, the Boilermakers have held their opponents to a single touchdown in each game, outscoring them 70-14.
Beginning Friday, however, coach Brad Swanson's club will face a three-week series of major challenges to open its Three Rivers East Division schedule.
That stretch begins Friday at 7 when the Boilermakers welcome 2-0 Peru St. Bede, to KHS Stadium.
That will be followed in the next two weeks with a road date at Bureau Valley and a Sept. 24 home showdown with Princeton; both the Storm and the Tigers are also off to 2-0 starts.
"That's a tough little stretch we've got coming up," said Swanson, whose club started 2-0 for the first time in five years. "I know it's a cliche, but we're taking them one at a time. Right now, we're focused 100% on getting ready for St. Bede."
The Bruins have won their two games in contrasting fashion. After rolling past Sherrard 53-0 on opening night, they needed a 25-yard Stephen Shaver field goal as time expired to edge Erie-Prophetstown 15-13 last Friday.
For Kewanee, which is two years removed from finishing 5-1 and taking second place behind Princeton in the TRAC's Mississippi Division, Friday's game is the first step toward finishing the work that began in 2019.
"One of our main goals is to win the conference, along with making the playoffs," said Swanson, whose ’19 club earned the program's first postseason win in 20 years. "That's definitely on the list of goals for our seniors. We're looking at competing up there (in the TRAC East)."
In a shortened four-game schedule this past spring, Kewanee finished 2-2. Its two losses came to a pair of clubs that finished 6-0 — Farmington and Princeton.
In their two wins — 42-8 over Mon-Rose and 28-6 last Friday at Morrison — the Boilers have been buoyed by a stout defense led by senior linebacker Josh Nimrick, who has tallied over 10 tackles in both victories.
The secondary duo of senior safety Jordan Johnson and sophomore cornerback Brady Clark each have two interceptions, with Johnson returning one for a touchdown.
"Our defense has been lights out, flying around out there," said Swanson. "When it comes down to flying to the football, Josh has been a leader for us. We've got a lot of guys back on the defensive side, and all our seniors have done a good job."
Offensively, senior quarterback Will Bruno has shown a steady hand mixing up the passing attack, which features Johnson and fellow senior end Cam Conley, with the ground game led by senior back Keyontiss Patterson.