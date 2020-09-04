Sabers capitalize on miscues, race past Falcons

DEWITT — It was a competitive football game for about 20 minutes. Then, it quickly became one-sided.
Central DeWitt erupted for four touchdowns in the final 4 minutes, 47 seconds of the second quarter Friday night to race past Davenport West 34-7 at Birney Field.
“We figured out what we needed to run offensively and the offensive line kicked some butt,” quarterback Henry Bloom said. “Things went our way in the second quarter.”
Bloom rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two as the Sabers moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2014.
The senior signal caller connected on 9 of 13 passes for 177 yards. He hit Kaden Schnede for a 24-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter and fired a deep strike down the sideline to Gibson McEwen for a 72-yard score late in the second quarter.
In all, the Sabers had six receivers catch passes.
“It was Henry’s first year out for football last year, but he looks like a seasoned pro out there now,” Sabers coach Ryan Streets said. “He’s throwing the ball around and making the right reads. You have total confidence in him he’s not going to throw interceptions.
"We always work on (our passing game) in the summer and say we want to throw and we never do. This year, we can. We're going to keep doing it, especially if teams put nine in the box."
Bloom said he spent an ample amount of time throwing during the spring in quarantine. He threw the ball around to his cousin and younger brother.
“Just working on my accuracy and arm strength,” Bloom said. “I trust my teammates and I know a lot of them can make big plays when I put the ball out there to them.”
The theme of the game was the Sabers pouncing on the Falcons’ miscues.
Central DeWitt had its first drive extended after West ran into the punter. It led to a touchdown.
West shanked a punt for 8 yards deep in its territory. Central DeWitt scored on the next play.
The Falcons fumbled on their next series. The Sabers scored on a 72-yard pass on the ensuing snap.
“We’re a growing team that needs to learn to get over bad things that happen,” West coach Brandon Krusey said. “We had a lot of mental mistakes, and we couldn’t flush those out and move on.”
Streets compared it to his team during last year’s 3-6 campaign.
“Like West, we had some letdowns at end of halves last year,” Streets said. “This year, we have a little bit better leadership, we’re senior-dominated and we took advantage of some breaks.
“That’s a sign of a good team.”
West scored its first points of the season midway through the third quarter.
Sophomore Michael Garcia, who finished with a game-high 101 yards on the ground, had a 6-yard touchdown run.
Sophomore Brady Hansen will be the starting quarterback for the Falcons the rest of the way. Krusey confirmed quarterback Payton Thompson’s high school football career is over after his fourth concussion last week.
“Those (sophomores) are going to have growing pains, but they’ll get better and learn,” Krusey said. “This is their first taste of varsity experience and they’re very raw. They’re going to carry the load for us.”
The schedule ramps up for the Sabers, who play host to state-ranked North Scott and Davenport Assumption the next two weeks.
“Those two teams are definitely powerhouses,” said senior Sean McNamara, who had an interception and 46 rushing yards. “We know when we get to the playoffs, those are two teams we’re going to have to go through. We’ll see how we stack up.
“We haven’t had great success the past few years, but since coach Streets has been here, we’ve been very competitive and are winning some games. Hopefully, we can get a streak going and get to 3-0."
