Sabers capitalize on miscues, race past Falcons

DEWITT — It was a competitive football game for about 20 minutes. Then, it quickly became one-sided.

Central DeWitt erupted for four touchdowns in the final 4 minutes, 47 seconds of the second quarter Friday night to race past Davenport West 34-7 at Birney Field.

“We figured out what we needed to run offensively and the offensive line kicked some butt,” quarterback Henry Bloom said. “Things went our way in the second quarter.”

Bloom rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two as the Sabers moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2014.

The senior signal caller connected on 9 of 13 passes for 177 yards. He hit Kaden Schnede for a 24-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter and fired a deep strike down the sideline to Gibson McEwen for a 72-yard score late in the second quarter.

In all, the Sabers had six receivers catch passes.

“It was Henry’s first year out for football last year, but he looks like a seasoned pro out there now,” Sabers coach Ryan Streets said. “He’s throwing the ball around and making the right reads. You have total confidence in him he’s not going to throw interceptions.