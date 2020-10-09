Sabers finally score in second half and it pays off in win

DEWITT — It came down to the final minute in a back-and-forth football game between Central DeWitt and Marion to close the regular season on Friday night.

Sabers QB Henry Bloom used a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 36 seconds left to give his team the final edge in a 27-24 win on its home field.

The final score helped hold off a Marion comeback after the Sabers led 20-8 after three quarters

“The O-line gave me time and we knew we had to make some plays and John McConohy had a huge catch,” Bloom said. “It was a pretty good last drive, just what we needed to do.”

Central DeWitt (4-3), which had not scored in the second half all season, tallied 10 points in the second half on Friday. The Indians (2-4) led 8-0 before the Sabers scored 17 unanswered, including a Landon Peterson kick just before half. Peterson hit both field goal attempts and three extra points.

Bloom finished 12-for-20 with 236 yards passing with a touchdown pass to Kaiden Muhl in the second quarter.