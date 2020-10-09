Sabers finally score in second half and it pays off in win

DEWITT — It came down to the final minute in a back-and-forth football game between Central DeWitt and Marion to close the regular season on Friday night.
Sabers QB Henry Bloom used a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 36 seconds left to give his team the final edge in a 27-24 win on its home field.
The final score helped hold off a Marion comeback after the Sabers led 20-8 after three quarters
“The O-line gave me time and we knew we had to make some plays and John McConohy had a huge catch,” Bloom said. “It was a pretty good last drive, just what we needed to do.”
Central DeWitt (4-3), which had not scored in the second half all season, tallied 10 points in the second half on Friday. The Indians (2-4) led 8-0 before the Sabers scored 17 unanswered, including a Landon Peterson kick just before half. Peterson hit both field goal attempts and three extra points.
Bloom finished 12-for-20 with 236 yards passing with a touchdown pass to Kaiden Muhl in the second quarter.
The senior signal-caller orchestrated the game-winning drive with help from a 38-yard connection to classmate, McConohy. It was his only catch of the night, and it put the Sabers at the Indians 12-yard-line with 3:20 to play. McConohy also ran for a first down on 3rd-and-5 from the seven to set up Bloom’s final score.
The Sabers had to show their resiliency after nearly letting the two-score lead slip away after the Indians scored 16 points in the fourth quarter.
“It really came down to who had the ball last,” said Marion coach Tim Lovell.
Marion’s final drive was disrupted by penalties with the Indians needing 72 yards in 30 seconds.
Central coach Ryan Streets said his team persevered.
“It was a tough game, physical game, and the kids just kept fighting,” Streets said. “We got some lucky breaks and the kids pulled it out.”
Garrett Sailor’s 3-yard rushing touchdown put the Sabers on the board first in the opening quarter. Sailor led the backfield with 56 yards on 17 carries as the Indians contained the long run.
Streets said finally scoring in the second half and finishing a clutch win should help his team get “some swagger back.”
“The kids just played a lot better, with a lot more confidence and trusted in each other,” Streets said. “That’s what you have to do at the end.”
Bloom repeatedly praised the performance of his offensive line, which helped the Sabers rush for nearly 199 yards on 39 carries (5.1 yards per carry). Central also recovered a Marion fumble in the first quarter for the game’s only turnover.
Muhl (five catches for 83 yards; 48 yards rushing) and Gibson McEwen (four catches, 92 yards) each caught two passes over 20 yards from Bloom.
Marion sophomore QB Alex Mota was electric running the ball at times; his first carry went 90 yards to paydirt with his second run going for 40. The Sabers limited him to 58 yards on nine carries after that.
Mota scored his team’s first 16 points and finished with 188 yards rushing and three scores with two rushing PAT conversions. The Indians led 20-16 after Mota’s 22-yard rushing touchdown, which was followed by Lucas Unsen's two-point catch from Ryan Paulsen on a botched kick attempt.
Unsen had 98 yards rushing on 19 attempts. Mota was 6-for-10 passing with just 63 yards.
Lovell told his team all week to expect a fight to the finish, and it was.
“We are a very similar team, wired very similarly to (Central) DeWitt,” Lovell said. “We beat the teams they beat, we’ve lost to the teams they lost to.”
Bloom hopes his team can carry some momentum into the postseason with the win.
“We’ve just got to keep practicing hard," he said, "and learn from our mistakes.”
