DeWITT — Matt Roling insists that a cooperative effort left him in the right place at the right time.
After intercepting a pass in the end zone with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, Roling swatted down one final Dubuque Wahlert pass attempt with 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining Friday to let Central DeWitt savor a come-from-behind 16-14 homecoming victory at Birney Field.
"In football, it takes everybody to make it work and I was just doing my job, doing my one-eleventh of what it takes for a team to win," Roling said. "I stepped up and did my part, just like my teammates did."
With starting quarterback Henry Bloom playing at less than full strength with a nagging leg injury and rushing leader Zach Hinkle watching from the sidelines in street clothes because of an injury, it took a group effort and more for the Sabers to rally for the win.
The and more started with toughness, something coach Ryan Streets talked about with his team at halftime, and it ended with one solid offensive drive in the fourth quarter.
Central DeWitt marched 87 yards on 12 plays to earn its game-winning score on a 1-yard carry by John McConohy with 5:30 remaining in the game.
The drive began with Bloom hitting Caleb Pace with a 21-yard pass over the middle and included a 24-yard catch by Pace on a third-and-7 play to the ball to the Golden Eagles’ 39-yard line.
Bloom, who came in an out of the game as needed but hit 16-of-27 passes for 192 yards, hit Sean McNamara with a 20-yard pass to move the ball into the red zone.
"We did a good job of hitting some big plays when we needed them. We put together some good offense when it mattered most on a night when we were a little shorthanded," Streets said.
A penalty following the touchdown run left Wahlert with a chance after kicker Landon Peterson was backed up 15 yards for the PAT attempt and rattled the extra-point try off the crossbar.
Wahlert’s Gabe Anstoetter gained 46 of his game-high 84 rushing yards on the first snap of the ensuing drive but the Golden Eagles came up short on the following fourth down and again when Roling knocked down a fourth-down pass after Central DeWittt had punted the ball back to Wahlert with 1:58 to play.
"We came out in the second half and played the kind of football we know we can play," Roling said.
Despite three first-half turnovers, Wahlert (1-2) used a pair of short scoring plays to take a 14-10 lead into the locker room at the half.
"They gave us three turnovers and we go in at the half down," Streets said. "We weren’t a very tough team in the first half. In the second half, probably for the first time this season, we showed the toughness it takes."
The Golden Eagles fumbled the ball away on their first two possessions, loose balls recovered by the Sabers’ Tucker Kinney and Roling.
Central DeWitt took over on the Wahlert 27-yard line following the second drop, and four plays later, Bloom hit Kinney with a 22-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead with 7:50 remaining in the opening quarter.
A 48-yard kickoff return by Anstoetter set up a 12-play drive which positioned Wahlert to tie the score on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Fair to Jake Brosius with 1:53 remaining in the first.
The Sabers regained a 10-7 advantage with 7:19 remaining in the second quarter when Peterson hit a 26-yard field goal, but a pair of 12-yard runs by Brosius set up an 11-yard touchdown run by Anstoetter that pushed the Golden Eagles back in front with 3:25 to go in the first half.