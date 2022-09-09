Sabers lose Pace but beat Clinton

CLINTON — Ben Pace ran for a 7-yard touchdown to give Central DeWitt an early lead at Clinton Saturday.

The Sabers had to do the rest without their star running back.

Pace went down with a foot injury on the Sabers’ second series and rather than sputter, Central DeWitt’s offense kept on rolling, defeating the River Kings 37-14 at Coan Field.

“We came out right away and played really well, and then we lost Pace, who’s one of our leaders and one of our captains. I thought the kids responded well,” Central DeWitt head coach Ryan Sheets said. "(Anthony) Meyer came in and filled the role for him and ran pretty well.”

Meyer, who had carried the football just 15 times in Central DeWitt’s first two games, toted the ball 20 times for 69 yards and a touchdown.

“Anthony Meyer came in as a junior with not much varsity experience and I thought he did an amazing job of stepping up,” Central DeWitt quarterback Paul Kuehn said. “He held onto the ball and didn’t turn it over, and he ran the ball super well.”

Fullback Jacob Maher scored a 13-yard touchdown on Central DeWitt’s second possession, and Kuehn’s 1-yard sneak on the first play of the second quarter gave the Sabers (3-0) a 21-0 lead.

After Central DeWitt defensive tackle Brady Petersen got into the Clinton backfield for a pair of tackles for loss, the River Kings were forced to punt from their own end zone. When the snap wasn’t handled cleanly, the Sabers scored a safety.

“We did a lot of moving pre-snap. We just kind of confused them,” Petersen said. “They didn’t know where we were going, and we got to where we needed to be.”

Clinton’s offense started to get on track before halftime, and Addison Binnie found running back Ajai Russell for a 6-yard touchdown pass. But Meyer scored a 4-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in the half, and Central DeWitt led 30-7 at halftime.

Binnie ran for 28 yards on a fourth-and-22, giving the River Kings (1-2) a first down at the Central DeWitt 11. Two plays later, Binnie ran for an 11-yard touchdown that cut the Saber lead to 30-14. Clinton drove deep into Saber territory on its next two drives but came up empty.

“All week, I told the kids, ‘This kid is really hard to tackle,’” Sheets said of Binnie. “He’ll be the hardest kid we’ll see all year to tackle. Hands down. Then they come in with the big back, Russell, and he’s a brute to tackle. They’ve got a very good offense. Lucky for us, they didn’t get it going until late.”

Binnie threw for 145 yards and ran for 67, even though the Sabers did a solid job of bottling him up at times.

“The biggest thing was keeping him in front of us,” Petersen said of Binnie. “We really did a good job of gang tackling and keeping him in the pocket. Once Binnie gets outside, obviously he’s going somewhere. So I think we did a good job of keeping him contained.”

Kuehn, who was 10-for-13 passing for 228 yards, found David Harper Jr. across the middle for a 76-yard touchdown that seemingly put the game away with just over five minutes remaining.

“It was kind of a dagger,” Kuehn said. “They called a timeout, and David came over to the sideline and he tells coach that he wants this play. He said, ‘I want to go for it.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m confident.’ And the coaches were confident, so we go for it, and the rest is history. David caught it and went 76 yards.”