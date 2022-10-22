Sabers persevere through injuries to reach playoffs, get rematch with Mount Vernon

Central DeWitt High School's football team lost its top running back for the season in Week 2. Its starting quarterback was injured and sidelined for the season in Week 5. It has had to navigate through an assortment of other injuries as well.

Still, coach Ryan Streets’ squad has persevered.

After squandering a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter Friday night, Central DeWitt outlasted Benton Community 21-14 in overtime to secure a Class 3A playoff berth.

“Our kids have had a tough year with our injuries and our injuries to big-time leaders,” Streets said. “Our kids played hard (Friday), were determined and were not going to be denied.

“We wanted to make the playoffs.”

Central DeWitt (6-3) collected one of the four at-large spots and will open the postseason at second-ranked Mount Vernon (9-0) on Friday night.

The Sabers, 13th in the final Ratings Percentage Index, and Hampton-Dumont-CAL edged Davenport Assumption (4-5) out for the final playoff spots. Assumption was 15th in the RPI.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association revealed four, four-team playoff pods in each classification Saturday morning.

Second-ranked Pleasant Valley (9-0) will host West Des Moines Valley (5-4) in a 5A opener, a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal game won by the Tigers.

“We thought it would be them or Davenport West just from a proximity standpoint,” PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “I was not completely shocked after looking at things.

“It is a tough opponent, one with a tremendous amount of tradition, plays in a tough league out there and we’ll have our hands full.”

In the playoffs for the first time since 1999, Davenport West (7-2) gets perennial power and top overall seed West Des Moines Dowling (8-1) at Williams Stadium in Des Moines.

The Maroons feature Penn State commit Jaxon Smolik at quarterback.

"Whoever we play next week, we're going to give it all we got," West lineman Jaylen Green said after Friday's win over Muscatine. "It is playoff time, baby."

North Scott (7-2) was one of two second-place district finishers to be granted a first-round home game in Class 4A. The Lancers will face Western Dubuque at Lancer Stadium on Friday, a team coach Kevin Tippet’s squad walloped 45-7 in early September.

Columbus Community (8-1) travels to second-ranked Grundy Center (9-0) for a Round of 16 game in Class A. Easton Valley (7-1) makes a 2 ½-hour trip to Montezuma (8-2) for a second-round tilt in eight player.

Streets was stunned by Central DeWitt’s pairing given Mount Vernon is in the same district. The Mustangs humbled the Sabers 47-0 nine days ago in Mount Vernon.

“We didn’t expect that,” Streets said. “I don’t think anybody expected that.

“I will tell you one thing: We won’t play as bad as we did the first time around because there is no way that we can. We’re going to have to fix a lot of mistakes and play like we did (Friday), a lot smarter and a lot better.”

Central DeWitt dominated the line of scrimmage during Friday’s game. No. 9 Benton was stymied for three quarters and then scored on a couple of broken plays in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The Sabers responded with a touchdown run from Michael Cabrera in overtime to prevail.

“We didn’t show up Week 8 (at Mount Vernon), so for our guys to come back and play like that, against a team as good as Benton is, it says a lot about the fact our guys are extremely resilient,” Streets said. “That is something we’ve fought all year with the ups and downs.

“I can’t say enough about them in how hard they played and how much they wanted it. They focused.”

Other than an overtime triumph over Linn-Mar in Week 3, PV has won every game this season by 21 points or more. The Spartans will see a Valley team that has played one of the state’s most taxing schedules.

Three of Valley’s four losses are to the top three teams in the RPI — West Des Moines Dowling (35-3), Southeast Polk (24-7) and Ankeny (34-24). It also lost to Urbandale (10-7).

PV ran for 365 yards in last year’s meeting, but Valley backup tailback Dion Hutch rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-14 rout.

In the limited film VanWetzinga had watched of Valley early Saturday afternoon, he sees another strong offense with a mobile quarterback in Michael Provenza and a talented receiver in Ayden Price.

“It is going to be a great challenge for us,” he said. “They’re well-coached. Coach (Gary) Swenson has been around a long time and won a lot of games so those guys will have a good plan.

“We’re just excited about being in the playoffs and getting to host a game because last year we went over there on school buses and that sucked.”

Easton Valley rallied to beat BGM 40-34 in its playoff opener Friday.

Already down its No. 1 quarterback Carson Fuegen, the River Hawks lost two more to injuries in that game — Hayden Felkey and Kael Johnson — before turning to freshman Keagan Lee. Easton Valley back Charlie Simpson carried the load with 278 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

"Not much more can be said about the heart, guts and resiliency of this team," Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson said.