Sabers run past River Kings, get rematch with Knights

“Hopefully, we play a lot better next week or we’re going to be turning our stuff in.”

Clinton scored only two touchdowns during the regular season and all six opponents reached the 35-point continuous clock against them.

The River Kings scored four touchdowns, registered 14 first downs and punted only twice. Quarterback Jai Jensen threw for 259 yards and two scores, both to Zach Connell who finished with five receptions for 132 yards.

“We talked a lot this week about finishing the season and believing in each other,” Clinton coach Nate Herrig said. “We put some things together, our offensive line stepped up well and kept Jai fairly clean.

“We got better as a football team. These guys stuck with it and battled all the way to the end. Kudos to these seniors for believing in us, believing in each other and getting better every week.”

The next step is taking that into Herrig's first full offseason with them.

“We’ve got to get these kids to work continually,” Herrig said. “For the seniors, it is thank you. For the younger kids, football starts again Monday. It is a 12-month commitment, not show up on Aug. 1 and see what the heck we can do.