Sabers run past River Kings, get rematch with Knights

DEWITT — When Central DeWitt High School’s football team stumbled to Davenport Assumption in mid-September, the Sabers had several players missing from their lineup.
Since that contest, the Sabers have wanted another crack at the state-ranked Knights at full strength.
Opportunity, granted.
Central DeWitt overcame a spirited effort from Clinton on Friday night to record a 48-27 triumph at Birney Field in a Class 3A first-round playoff contest.
“We weren’t satisfied with how we left the game against (Assumption) last time,” tailback Garrett Sailor said. “We’re looking forward to next Friday.”
Dayne Hodge rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns when Assumption beat Central DeWitt 31-6 on Sept. 18. This time, the game will be on the turf at Brady Street Stadium.
“The only way we’re going to find a way to win is if we create some turnovers,” Sabers coach Ryan Streets said. “We’ve got to get them to turn the ball over, and we’ve got to hold onto the ball. Assumption will eat you alive if you turn the ball over. One turnover will be too many.”
Central DeWitt, which secured just its third winning season since 2010 at 5-3, managed to advance despite losing four fumbles.
Sailor rushed for a season-high 201 yards and four touchdowns, including 35- and 56-yard scores. This came after Sailor had more than 200 total yards of offense in Central DeWitt's 35-0 regular-season win over Clinton.
“We were controlling things up front, which gives me a hole to work with,” Sailor said. “I just kept running and running hard.”
Sean Kinney had a 52-yard interception return for a score late in the second quarter to give the Sabers a 27-13 halftime advantage. It came after Clinton (0-7) had scored two touchdowns in less than four minutes.
“The team was dragging their heads a little bit and we needed a big play,” Kinney said. “I knew (Clinton) likes to do a lot of quick throws. I was fortunate to get in front of that one.”
It was one of four passes picked off by the Sabers, who led by at least three touchdowns for the majority of the second half.
Henry Bloom threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Gibson McEwen and Kaiden Muhl had a 17-yard scoring run for the Sabers, who rushed for 332 yards and finished with their highest scoring output of the season.
“Clinton has gotten a lot better and we had some playoff jitters,” Streets said. “It is a little different atmosphere now. Every turnover, every little mistake you make goes right to the head. We fought through it, but give Clinton a lot of credit.
“Hopefully, we play a lot better next week or we’re going to be turning our stuff in.”
Clinton scored only two touchdowns during the regular season and all six opponents reached the 35-point continuous clock against them.
The River Kings scored four touchdowns, registered 14 first downs and punted only twice. Quarterback Jai Jensen threw for 259 yards and two scores, both to Zach Connell who finished with five receptions for 132 yards.
“We talked a lot this week about finishing the season and believing in each other,” Clinton coach Nate Herrig said. “We put some things together, our offensive line stepped up well and kept Jai fairly clean.
“We got better as a football team. These guys stuck with it and battled all the way to the end. Kudos to these seniors for believing in us, believing in each other and getting better every week.”
The next step is taking that into Herrig's first full offseason with them.
“We’ve got to get these kids to work continually,” Herrig said. “For the seniors, it is thank you. For the younger kids, football starts again Monday. It is a 12-month commitment, not show up on Aug. 1 and see what the heck we can do.
“If we want to continue to build this thing and move forward, we have to show up every single day and be ready to work.”
