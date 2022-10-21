Sabers secure playoff berth

The Central DeWitt Sabers did what they had to do in order to keep their playoff hopes alive Friday evening in the regular-season finale.

But the hosting Sabers didn’t make it easy on themselves as they staved off Benton Community 21-14 in overtime.

Central DeWitt (6-3) earned one of the four at-large berths into the Class 3A playoffs.

The hosts held a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but watched as Benton Community scored twice — the final TD coming with 27 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime.

The Sabers (6-3) pulled out the victory in the extra session, dropping Benton Community to 6-3.

Iowa City High 79, Davenport Central 0: The Davenport Central Blue Devils had their season end with a rough 79-0 road setback to Class 5A’s 10th-ranked Iowa City High.

The Blue Devils finished with a 1-8 mark, while the Little Hawks moved to 6-3.

Iowa City Liberty 42, Clinton 7: Iowa City Liberty wrapped up its 8-1 regular season slate Friday evening with a resounding 42-7 victory over Clinton.

The loss ended the River Kings’ season at 2-7.

Addison Binnie scored Clinton’s TD with 1:05 left in the third after Liberty had opened a 35-0 lead.

Fourth-ranked Liberty led 7-0 in the first quarter after Wyatt Williams caught a 41-yard TD pass from Graham Beckman with 3:02 left in the frame.

By halftime, the lead ballooned to 28-0 as Beckman threw two more touchdowns — 31 yards to Lucas Meyer and 13 yards to Christian Barney — and Trey Gregoire added a 2-yard run.

Class 2A playoffs

Mid-Prairie 7, Northeast 6: Mid-Prairie put together four drives of 50-yards or more, but could only score on one of them in Friday’s Class 2A playoff game against hosting Northeast.

As it turned out, that fourth-quarter score and the ensuing point-after kick were enough to pull out a 7-6 victory that allowed the Golden Hawks to move on in the state series with a 6-3 record.

Braden Hartley’s 8-yard TD run with 4:15 left in regulation tied the score and Cain Brown’s point-after kick proved to be the game-winner. Harley finished the game with 40 carries for 157 yards.

Northeast (4-5) grabbed the lead early in the third after a scoreless first half. The Rebels took the opening kick of the second half and drove 44 yards with Gavin Kramer (13 carries, 101 yards) capping the possession with a 1-yard TD plunge. His two-point conversion pass attempt fell incomplete with 9:40 left in the frame.

After Mid-Prairie took the lead, Northeast had one more possession, but gave up the ball on downs with just under a minute left in the game.

Dubuque Wahlert 62, West Liberty 0: Ryan Brosius scored six touchdowns in leading ninth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert’s 62-0 romp past West Liberty in the Class A playoff contest.

Brosius scored three rushing touchdowns, caught two scoring passes and added a 106-yard interception return as Wahlert moved to 7-2 and ended West Liberty’s season at 3-6.

Williamsburg 42, Camanche 0: Class 2A’s top-ranked Williamsburg moved to 9-0 with a 42-0 playoff victory over Camanche on Friday evening.

Camanche finished the season 4-5.

Class 1A playoffs

MFL MarMac 48, Durant 12: Eighth-ranked Monona MFL MarMac had an easy time in Friday’s Class 1A playoff contest, posting a 48-12 victory over Durant.

The Wildcats ended the season 5-4 and MFL moved to 8-1.

Class A playoffs

North Linn 45, Wapello 0: Sixth-ranked North Linn left little doubt as to the outcome of Friday’s Class A playoff contest, rolling to a 45-0 home victory over Wapello.

North Linn held Wapello (4-5) to just 117 yards offense in the contest, forcing six Indians punts and picking off one pass.

Mason Bechen and Landen Helmrich each scored two TDs for the winners, who moved their record to 8-1. Bechen also threw one TD pass to Landon Miller.

Wapello’s Jake Gustison rushed for 65 yards in 16 carries.

Columbus 62, Maquoketa Valley 14: Behind more than 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns by junior Kaden Amigon, the Class A No. 10 Columbus Wildcats moved into the second round of the postseason for the first time since 1997.

And the celebration began early at Columbus Community High School, as the home team sailed to a 62-14 victory over Maquoketa Valley (5-4) in the playoff opener.

A 46-yard scoring run by senior Triston Miller gave Columbus a 7-0 lead on the second play from scrimmage, but Maquoketa Valley answered to pull it to 7-6 by the end of the first on a Lance McShane TD run from two yards out.

Columbus (8-1) out-scored its opponent 55-8 from that point on, including Amigon TD runs of 3, 91, 13 and 27 yards as he finished with 257 yards in 20 carries.

Senior quarterback Jeff Hoback added a rushing score of 47 yards while Trenton Hoback went for another of 58 yards. Riley Kaalberg and Cole Strom each added a rushing score as well.

As a team, Columbus rushed for nearly 550 yards.

Maquoketa Valley scored its other touchdown on a 15-yard pass from T.J. Cook to Anderson Holtz.

8-man playoffs

Easton Valley 40, BGM, Brooklyn 34: Fourth-ranked Easton Valley won Friday’s opener 40-34, surviving a scare from BGM, Brooklyn.

The win moved Easton Valley to 7-1, while BGM, Brooklyn finished 6-3.

Western Big 6

Quincy 47, Rock Island 42: The hosting Quincy Blue Devils put a big hurt in the Rock Island Rocks' chances to make the playoffs with a furious rally that ended with a 47-42 QHS victory Friday at Flinn Stadium.

Rock Island turned an inspired start into a 28-14 halftime lead, but couldn't hold that margin in the second half. Quincy's Jeraius Rice had five rushing touchdowns, four of them in the second half — one from 55 yards and another from 63 — to help rally the Blue Devils (7-2, 5-2 Big 6).

Rock Island (4-5, 3-4 Big 6) got two touchdowns each from senior running back Quonterrion Brooks and Cameron Figgs, who had one rushing and one receiving score.

Desmond Woodson returned a kick 90 yards for a Rock Island touchdown with 1:39 left in regulation that pulled the Rocks within one score. Rocky got the ball back at their own 30 on a punt with 21.4 seconds left, but didn't threaten without any timeouts left.

Galesburg 58, Alleman 8: Galesburg’s Gino Williams put an emphatic close to the Galesburg Silver Streaks’ 58-8 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Alleman in Galesburg Friday evening.

Late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, Williams returned punts for touchdowns in capping a second half in which the Streaks (3-6, 2-5 Big 6) outscored the Pioneers (1-8, 0-7 Big 6) 35-0 and forced another running clock.

Alleman’s lone score came in the second quarter when Andrew Torres bulled his way in from two yards out with 3:25 left in the half. Jake Casel caught the two-point conversion pass from Daniel VanDeHeede when he bobbled the snap on the attempted point-after kick and converted the fire drill.

Amari Richardson scored twice in the first half as Galesburg streaked to a 23-8 halftime lead. He also had a 64-yard TD jaunt called back by a penalty.

Sterling 63, United Township 33: The Sterling Golden Warriors had the ground game rolling and there wasn’t much the United Township Panthers could do to stop it Friday evening in a game dominated by the offenses.

The Golden Warriors churned out 455 yards rushing en route to a 63-33 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Roscoe Eades Stadium. Sterling (7-2, 6-1 Big 6) totaled 564 yards offense to UT’s 359.

Antonio Tablante (11 carries, 150 yards) scored four touchdowns and Kael Ryan (14 totes, 241 yards) added three to pace the winners.

The game got off to a great start for UT (1-8, 1-6 Big 6) as Korey Randle returned the opening kick 90 yards for a TD. However, that lead lasted less than a minute as Ryan answered with a 57-yard scoring run and the PAT gave the hosts a 7-6 lead. Sterling never trailed again as it scored on five straight possessions.

Randle scored three times for the Panthers, adding TD catches of 16 and 13 yards from quarterback Mathew Kelley, who also ran in a score.

Kelley completed 16 of 33 pass attempts for 245 yards and the two TDs, but was also picked off twice. Randle finished with eight receptions for 117 yards.