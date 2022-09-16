Sabers stunned by Marion in final seconds

DEWITT — Marion quarterback Kaleb Diers had a one-yard sneak with 2.8 seconds left as Class 3A No. 8 Central DeWitt fell 20-13 on Homecoming on Friday night.

It was the second win over ranked team for the Wolves (2-2), who benefited from a late turnover as they secured a loose ball after a blown whistle just past midfield.

Diers hit Kaiden Griffith on fourth-and-six to get to the Sabers’ 20 with 19 seconds left. Iowa commit Alex Mota, whose two first-quarter rushing touchdowns put Marion up early, then rushed to the pylon but was pushed out at the one before Diers punched it in.

"We'll have to watch the tape on that, I don't know what happened," Sabers coach Ryan Streets said of the costly turnover. "But I do know that the penalty was on us and we made way too many mistakes. It was mistake after mistake tonight. It was just an awful game for us.

"They did a lot of things great, but when you're lining up offsides and false starting, that isn't them, it's more you."

The Sabers were called for at least eight penalties for 70 yards. Both teams were called for personal fouls after a scuffle on the sideline in the fourth quarter.

"The fight on the sideline was all stupid by us," Streets said. "We did not stay focused and we did not use our fundamentals and we got distracted and we struggled."

The Sabers (3-1) turnover followed Central DeWitt getting a fumble of its own with under five minutes to play as Brady Petersen recovered a bad snap.

Central DeWitt’s defense held tough after a rough first quarter and the Sabers were driving in the fourth quarter before penalties stalled the drive and Paul Kuehn exited with an injury.

Central DeWitt took a 7-0 lead after Kuehn hit David Harper for an eight-yard catch and Chris Martens hit the ensuing PAT. Mota had the next two scores, rushing to paydirt from 11 and 18 yards out in the same quarter.

Conner Pena’s three-yard touchdown tied the game before the Sabers missed the PAT with 1:30 left before halftime.

Gus Pickup came in at quarterback for the Sabers, who tried a hook and ladder on the final play but the ball was fumbled. Kuehn finished 4 for 9 for 60 yards and a touchdown. Michael Cabrera’s tough running led the backfield with 64 yards on 11 carries.

Mota had 64 yards on nine carries and Diers was 8 for 16 for 63 yards.

Central DeWitt opens district play against Assumption next week.

Streets hopes the team got its bad game out of the way as executing without penalties is the primary message after the loss.

"Sometimes you just don't have a good game and you fight through it and hope you win at the end, and we had our opportunities, we just blew it," Streets said. "Right down there at the end and then we couldn't get a stop after the turnover to go to overtime.

"The missed extra point, that's a big deal because it's 14-13 and that really changes the game because then you aren't worried about scoring but running the clock out."