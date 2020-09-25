Sailor, Bloom lead Sabers past River Kings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Garrett Sailor has called the last three games of Central DeWitt’s season a shock.

He had just 141 combined rushing yards against Davenport West, North Scott and Assumption, the latter two of the top teams in Class 3A, District 4. He hadn’t reached the end zone since a Week 1 win against Ottumwa.

Still nursing injuries, Sailor was at the forefront of the game plan against rival Clinton.

The senior tailback scored on three of DeWitt’s opening four possessions and finished with 216 yards of total offense as the Sabers trounced the River Kings 35-0 Friday night at Coan Field.

It’s the first win in the district and on the road for the Sabers (3-2, 1-2).

“It was keeping my eyes open and finding an ally,” Sailor said.

With the offensive line banged up and Sabers head coach Ryan Sheets confirming that running back/backup quarterback John McCohony was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Sailor was one of the few healthy options in the backfield.

He made use of his 14 total touches.