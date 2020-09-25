Sailor, Bloom lead Sabers past River Kings

CLINTON — Garrett Sailor has called the last three games of Central DeWitt’s season a shock.
He had just 141 combined rushing yards against Davenport West, North Scott and Assumption, the latter two of the top teams in Class 3A, District 4. He hadn’t reached the end zone since a Week 1 win against Ottumwa.
Still nursing injuries, Sailor was at the forefront of the game plan against rival Clinton.
The senior tailback scored on three of DeWitt’s opening four possessions and finished with 216 yards of total offense as the Sabers trounced the River Kings 35-0 Friday night at Coan Field.
It’s the first win in the district and on the road for the Sabers (3-2, 1-2).
“It was keeping my eyes open and finding an ally,” Sailor said.
With the offensive line banged up and Sabers head coach Ryan Sheets confirming that running back/backup quarterback John McCohony was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Sailor was one of the few healthy options in the backfield.
He made use of his 14 total touches.
Sailor caught a 43-yard pass from quarterback Henry Bloom after a Clinton fumble to open the scoring and a 10-yard pass in the second quarter that came after he scampered for 60 yards.
He added in a 7-yard rush on a drive that chewed up over four minutes of clock. Coming in, Sailor had just the two touchdowns nearly a month ago.
“He’s ran hard all year, tonight was his night,” Sheets said. “We finally had a nice week of practice and just executed well.”
Bloom, back under center after missing one contest with an ankle injury, completed 8-of-12 passes for 185 yards and four first-half touchdowns to lead a balanced DeWitt attack that totaled 427 yards of offense and 12 first downs.
“He’s a big confidence booster knowing that we have a great quarterback,” Sailor said. “We’re a little more confident with Henry back there.”
Kaden Schnede hauled in a 10-yard score after Landon Petersen intercepted Jai Jensen. Then, after the River Kings (0-4, 0-3) downed a punt at the Sabers’ 2-yard line, the final touchdown of the night ensued.
Three passing plays went for 98 yards in 19 seconds, capped by Gibson McEwen catching a 22-yard pass to send the game into a continuous clock.
“(Bloom) really put the ball right on, he did a nice job,” Sheets said. “We’re lucky to have him and it’ll be fun to watch him the next few games.”
Clinton, scoreless in 15 of 16 quarters this season, had chances to get on the scoreboard.
It had six drives go into DeWitt territory — one of them to the red zone — and walked away with two turnovers, two turnovers on downs and two punts.
Jensen finished with 186 yards through the air, 95 of them to Seth Dotterweich, but the River Kings finished with just 56 yards on the ground.
Still, Clinton head coach Nate Herrig believed his team improved.
“We got better as an offense, we got better as a football team,” he said. “The focus isn’t the scoring. We sustained some drives, didn’t go three-and-out a whole lot of times. We got better at football tonight.”
