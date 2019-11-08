Saturday's games
Illinois
6A: East St. Louis (10-0) at Rock Island (8-2)
Basics: 1 p.m., Almquist Field, Rock Island
Last meeting: East St. Louis 35, Rock Island 0 (1978 playoffs)
Overview: Rock Island comes into the game with a plus-13 turnover margin and has caused 26 turnovers this season. It will need to be at its stingiest this week. The Flyers come in averaging over 530 yards per game, led by quarterback Tyler Macon, who has thrown for 3,091 yards this season. The junior has five Division I offers, including from Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois. The Flyers can run the ball as well, with senior DaMonta Witherspoon compiling 1,195 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.
4A: Kewanee (7-3) at Coal City (10-0)
Basics: 1 p.m., Coal City High School, Coal City, Ill.
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: After a 50-0 win over Chicago Agricultural Science, Kewanee is looking to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1999. Sophomore running back Josh Nimrick scored three touchdowns in the game, the Boilermakers' most lopsided win of the season. Coal City has made the playoffs in eight straight seasons. The Coalers are led by senior Daniel Jezik, who has rushed for 1,829 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 10.2 yards per carry.
2A: Mercer County (7-3) at Clifton Central (10-0)
Basics: 3 p.m., Clifton Central High School, Clifton, Ill.
Last meeting: Clifton Central 43, Mercer County 22 (2017 playoffs)
Overview: Mercer County is coming off its first home playoff win since 2013, blanking Chicago Christian 41-0. Braden Williams led the way with 176 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Eagles. The Comets are balanced, with 187 passing and 172 rushing yards per game. Junior quarterback Jay Lemenager does most of the heavy lifting, with 1,628 yards and 21 passing touchdowns to go with 546 rushing yards and six scores. Junior Garrett Graham also has 778 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.
1A: Kirkland Hiawatha (9-1) at Morrison (10-0)
Basics: 1 p.m., Morrison High School, Morrison, Ill.
Last meeting: None
Overview: Morrison won its first playoff game since 2011 with a dominating 58-6 win over Ridgewood last week. The stingy Mustang defense, which has allowed only 47 points all year, could be tested by a Hiawatha team that is averaging 43.6 points per game. Junior Matthew Korb has thrown for 1,290 yards and 18 touchdowns while senior Kyle Thompson has rushed for 1,603 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Hawks.
1A: Annawan-Wethersfield (10-0) at Forreston (8-2)
Basics: 5 p.m., Forreston High School, Forreston, Ill.
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: This doesn't feel like a typical 1 vs. 9 matchup as Forreston has won three Class 1A state titles in the last five years. Forreston has a stable of running backs, with four over 400 yards. They're led by Dom Christensen (71 carries, 622 yards, 9 TDs) and Ethan Mulder (82 carries, 614 yards, 10 TDs). With that, the Cardinals were second in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference with 358.6 rushing yards per game. The Titans are led by dynamic quarterback Coltin Quagliano, who has thrown for 28 touchdowns this season.