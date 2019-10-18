ELDRIDGE — Carter Schmidt had never had an interception in his two seasons of varsity football. He never had scored a touchdown in high school.
The North Scott linebacker achieved both on the same play Friday night.
In his final regular-season game at Lancer Stadium, Schmidt stepped in front of a receiver, picked off a pass and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown to spur Class 3A fifth-ranked North Scott to a 35-7 win over Clear Creek Amana.
"I saw it coming, covered him and went the way I wanted," Schmidt said. "It is unlike anything I've ever felt.
"It is such a special night, to make a play like that and all my teammates surrounding me. I felt the love of the teammates."
With a Ratings Percentage Index of eight, the win likely secured a playoff spot for North Scott (7-1, 4-0). The Lancers can clinch the outright district title and a first-round home playoff contest with a victory over Davenport Assumption next Thursday at Brady Street Stadium.
"We don't want to back into the playoffs," North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. "It is a big game, and that's how (Assumption) can get in. We'll be ready to go."
North Scott wasted little time scoring on its Senior Night.
On its opening drive, Jake Matthaidess connected with Ty Anderson on the outside. The receiver made a spin move and raced 24 yards for a touchdown.
"That felt good to get our offense going," Anderson said. "It was a big boost for our team."
The Lancers busted the game open with three touchdowns in a 3-minute, 47-second span of the second quarter.
Carter Markham had a 4-yard scoring run, Schmidt had the interception return for a touchdown and Matthaidess darted 21 yards for six points.
"We're making good progress, clicking on all cylinders," Anderson said. "We just need to clean up some little things like penalties."
North Scott limited CCA (4-4, 1-3) to two first downs and 36 total yards in the opening half, including 17 rushing attempts for 19 yards.
It led to favorable field position. North Scott started its first-half possessions at its own 42, CCA 42, own 47 and own 48.
"We're just getting better each week," Schmidt said. "We were there tonight, full-throttle defensively. We'll keep being there.
"I was pleased how we played, but we're always hungry for more."
Matthaidess finished with 109 passing yards and a score. He also rushed for a team-high 70 yards and two touchdowns.
The Lancers have given up just two touchdowns in the last three games.
"They played lights-out as usual," Tippet said. "Every week, it is a different dude that steps up. It was Carter that made the big play tonight."