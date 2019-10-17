Jack West said it was probably the weirdest halftime locker room he’d ever been a part of.
"No one really said anything. It was eerily quiet," Davenport North’s senior quarterback said. "One of the coaches came in and said ‘What are we in a funeral or what?’"
Hardly. The Wildcats were just waiting to let their play do all the talking in the second half.
West ran for three touchdowns and led North to 25 unanswered points after halftime Thursday night to lift the Wildcats to a history-making, statement-making 31-14 victory over Pleasant Valley at Brady Street Stadium.
The victory ensures North (5-3, 2-2 in district play) of its second consecutive winning season and keeps the Wildcats’ hopes for a Class 4A playoff berth alive. It also gave them their first victory over PV since an overtime win in 2006.
North coach Adam Hite said he was a senior in high school then.
"I was four," West said with a smile. "This was kind of a statement game for us because they’re consistently one of the good teams in the area. We know we’re up there with them now. We can compete with them. We can beat those teams. It was a big confidence booster for the whole program."
West finished with 214 yards rushing on 15 carries while also completing 11 of 15 passes for 132 yards. He had 159 yards on the ground in the second half and on nine of his 11 rushing attempts in the last two quarters, he either gained 10-plus yards or scored a touchdown.
"I think we were just locked in and ready to play the second half," West said. "We just executed everything we did all night."
He gave a lot of the credit to "the dudes upfront."
"It was awesome to run behind them," he said. "I just had lanes everywhere."
You have free articles remaining.
West had TD runs of 7, 28 and 9 yards, and he also used his feet to scramble and buy extra time on pass plays. He meandered behind the line of scrimmage for about 15 seconds before finding Quincy Wiseman with a 34-yard TD pass on the Wildcats’ first possession of the game.
"Jack, I can just see for him when it’s on and when it’s not," Hite said. "Tonight I could see it was on for him. We put in a couple of different plays to get the ball for him and get him some touches. My O-line coach said he’s basically a running back who can throw so we might as well take advantage of it."
Despite that, the Wildcats trailed at halftime. West’s scoring pass to Wiseman gave North a 6-0 lead but Pleasant Valley dominated the remainder of the half with a grinding, time-gobbling ground attack.
The Spartans (3-5, 2-2 in district) had the ball for more than 18 minutes in the first half and only allowed North to get off 18 offensive plays. PV fullback Caden Kipper had 19 carries all by himself before halftime, which arrived with the visitors holding a 14-6 lead.
But in the second half, the Wildcats managed to consistently get the PV offense off the field.
And West and friends generally only left the field after finding the end zone.
It appeared as though PV might still have a chance when it got the Wildcats into a fourth-and-2 predicament while trailing 28-14 with about five minutes remaining. West dropped back and appeared as though he might punt but instead sprinted for a 34-yard gain to set up a 33-yard field goal by Isaac Griffiths.
"He’s a good player," said PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga, who had been 12-0 against North prior to this. "We saw it on film. Now we got to see it in real life. He’s done a good job. He’s been a real catalyst for their offense."
The Spartans finished with 174 yards rushing, including 93 in 26 carries by Kipper, but they had only 25 yards on the ground in the second half.
"All the credit to them. They did a good job," VanWetzinga said of the Wildcats. "We knew coming in it was going to be a tough task for our guys. …
"They’ve got some guys over there that eat and breathe football," he added. "They stuck together and football is important to them and they’ve had a good support system growing up, and now they’re reaping the benefits of that."