Second quarter outburst propels Geneseo past Alleman

With the toughest part of its schedule looming over the next three weeks, the Geneseo football squad viewed Friday night as a must-win matchup.

Facing an Alleman club playing its first game in two weeks after last Friday's forfeit loss to Moline, the Maple Leafs wanted to capitalize on the chance to move a step closer to becoming playoff eligible for the first time since 2017.

After an evenly played opening quarter in which the Pioneers were able to move the ball against the Geneseo defense, the Leafs dug in their heels in the second quarter and scored three touchdowns to gradually take control en route to an 47-0 victory at Lindberg Stadium in Rock Island.

"The big thing was, we kind of came out slow and weren't playing at our best," said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr., "but we got going and got confident, and we got the win."

Geneseo effectively turned the tide late in the second quarter when it stopped the Pioneers on downs at the Leafs' 33-yard line, then went downfield to score in just five plays as junior quarterback A.J. Weller hit Luke Johnsen with a 12-yard touchdown pass with 27.1 seconds on the clock.

That score put Geneseo up 27-0 at halftime, and the Maple Leafs put the game away in the third period with TD runs of 73 yards by Weller and 39 yards by junior running back Jeron Neal, with Dennis Thompson adding a 19-yard TD run.

"That was huge," Weller said of the Leafs' late first-half score. "Not just for this game, it gives us confidence in the passing game going forward."

Weller completed 4 of 7 passes for 95 yards in addition to rushing for 155 yards on just four carries. Neal anchored the Maple Leaf ground attack with 148 yards and three TDs on nine carries.

"I couldn't have done what I did without my line," said Neal. "The next three games are going to be a battle, but if we play to the best of our ability, we've got a good chance."

Friday's victory was all the more important for the Maple Leafs (4-2, 3-1 Big 6), as their opponents over the final third of the regular season — Quincy, Rock Island and Moline — came into Week 6 with a combined 11-4 record.

"Meat grinders, that's for sure," Johnsen said of the next three weeks. "We can't come out the way we did (Friday) in any of our next three games."

Meantime, Friday's game was also a victory of sorts for Alleman (1-5, 0-4) as it returned to live action after being forced to forfeit last Friday's game due to injuries on its front line.

Celebrating their Senior Night, the Pioneers looked poised to strike early when they took the opening kickoff and rode the running of senior Andrew Torres downfield, eventually reaching the Geneseo 23-yard line. Torres would rack up 172 yards on 34 carries.

However, the Leafs were able to hold, forcing a 41-yard field goal attempt by Ryan Schmitt that fell just short.

"It's just frustrating," said Alleman coach Fritz Dieudonne, "because we were moving the ball and gaining yards, but we're not able to finish drives. We're not good enough right now to overcome our mistakes."

After being held three-and-out on its first series, Geneseo used a lightning strike for the game's first points as Neal ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run. Braeden Possin's PAT kick had the Leafs up 7-0, a lead it held after the first 12 minutes.

"The line did an excellent job of blocking," said Neal. "The hole was just wide-open. That was the icebreaker."

Just 35 seconds into the second period, Geneseo made it a 13-0 game when Neal scored from five yards out. Towards the end of the first quarter, the Leafs had converted a fourth-and-6 play to keep the drive going, with Neal picking up eight yards.

An eight-yard Will Taylor TD run and Possin's PAT kick stretched Geneseo's lead to 20-0 with 6:58 left in the first half, but the Pioneers gathered themselves and tried to mount an answering drive.

Fueled by a 15-yard personal foul for a late hit, Alleman put together its second deep drive into Geneseo territory.

"There's always a good effort," Dieudonne said of his club. "I can't say enough about how undermanned we are, but the kids came out and battled."

But on fourth-and-4 from the Leafs' 24, junior linebacker Nathan Dunker sacked Pioneer quarterback Daniel VanDeHeede for a nine-yard loss with 1:03 on the clock.

That proved to be plenty of time for Weller, who used an 18-yard strike to Cooper McKeag and then a 42-yard bomb to Taylor to set up the Maple Leafs' third TD of the second quarter as his 12-yard pass to Johnsen with 27.1 seconds left to give Geneseo a 27-0 halftime cushion.

"Once our nerves got calmed down, we did our job," said Weller. "Jeron did a great job. With his speed, there's a lot of possibilities, and he got things opened up for us."