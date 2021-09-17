Second-ranked Lancers stymie Saints, improve to 4-0

Darnell Butler ran for 83 yards to lead North Scott’s ground attack. The senior had five runs go for 10 yards or more, the most traction the Lancers have gotten in the run game this season.

“I knew our receivers were kind of taking a beating in the beginning,” Butler said. “It was important to get our (offensive) linemen ready, get in their head a little bit and get the energy going so I could hit those holes hard and execute well.”

Tippet said that was a product of Xavier playing seven or eight defenders in the box.

“We found some seams and Darnell is so shifty and really ran downhill,” Tippet noted. “He lowered his shoulder and made some plays.”

North Scott has won all four games by double digits this season, but Tippet warned it doesn’t mean much as district play begins next Friday at home against Iowa City Liberty.

“We’re definitely improving, but we’re not where we need to be yet,” Hughes said.

Still, it was a win to savor against a tradition-rich program. The Lancers needed overtime to squeak by the Saints in last year’s state semifinal.