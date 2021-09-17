Second-ranked Lancers stymie Saints, improve to 4-0

CEDAR RAPIDS — During the North Scott High School football team’s run of 12 consecutive wins, its defense probably has not been given the praise it deserves.
The Lancers proved again Friday night they are a stingy bunch.
Class 4A second-ranked North Scott limited third-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier to 38 rushing yards and held its opponent out of the end zone to collect a 20-8 non-district victory at Saints Field.
“Our defensive line and linebackers are studs and our secondary can fill the gaps,” said senior defensive back Oliver Hughes, who had a dozen tackles and a couple of pass breakups. “We’re just a complete defense that plays well together.”
North Scott (4-0) returned eight starters on defense from last year’s state championship team. It has been dominant in the opening month of the season, holding opponents to fewer than 11 points per game and generating 12 takeaways.
Xavier mustered only two field goals and a safety against defensive coordinator Tim Brunkan’s unit.
“A lot of us have been playing together since fifth and sixth grade so we know our tendencies and what we’re good at,” linebacker Ryan Campbell said. “It is a big credit to coach Brunkan. His game plans are insane, and he’s the man behind the scenes that makes the show run.”
The Lancers did enough offensively, especially early in the game.
Grayson Juel passed for 214 yards and three scores. Jakob Nelson hauled in two touchdowns, one from 8 yards on North Scott’s opening drive and a 30-yarder in the fourth quarter that was the dagger.
Hughes also caught a touchdown for the Lancers, who built a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
North Scott sputtered at times in the middle of the game offensively — no first downs in the third quarter and turned the ball over twice.
“We still had some self-inflicted wounds tonight,” Campbell said. “(Xavier) did a good job of keeping things close. We’ve got to widen that gap and put teams away.
“The sky is the limit and we can get so much better in my opinion.”
Despite the offensive stumbles, North Scott’s defense made sure the momentum never completely flipped.
Xavier (3-1) started a drive at North Scott’s 25-yard line after a Juel interception in the third quarter, but a missed field goal resulted in no points. The Saints began at the Lancer 41 on the next series and mustered only three points.
“When you make a bad turnover deep in your own end and they come out and give up no points on that, the momentum swings right back to you,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “It gives everyone confidence when you can be put in a bad spot and play like that.”
Darnell Butler ran for 83 yards to lead North Scott’s ground attack. The senior had five runs go for 10 yards or more, the most traction the Lancers have gotten in the run game this season.
“I knew our receivers were kind of taking a beating in the beginning,” Butler said. “It was important to get our (offensive) linemen ready, get in their head a little bit and get the energy going so I could hit those holes hard and execute well.”
Tippet said that was a product of Xavier playing seven or eight defenders in the box.
“We found some seams and Darnell is so shifty and really ran downhill,” Tippet noted. “He lowered his shoulder and made some plays.”
North Scott has won all four games by double digits this season, but Tippet warned it doesn’t mean much as district play begins next Friday at home against Iowa City Liberty.
“We’re definitely improving, but we’re not where we need to be yet,” Hughes said.
Still, it was a win to savor against a tradition-rich program. The Lancers needed overtime to squeak by the Saints in last year’s state semifinal.
“People on the outside see we’ve won three or four games, but if we want to be the team we want to be, we’ve got to focus on us getting better,” Tippet said. “We preach that to our kids and they understand.