Second-ranked Xavier corrals third-ranked North Scott

ELDRIDGE — North Scott High School’s football team had not dropped a regular season game in two years. It had not been shut out in seven years.

Class 4A second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier waltzed into Lancer Stadium and made a convincing September statement Friday night with a 17-0 victory over third-ranked North Scott.

“They came out swinging really hard,” North Scott senior AJ Petersen said. “Tip the hat because they came prepared and ready to go. It lets us know this is a bad feeling and we’ve got to fix it.”

North Scott (3-1) had averaged more than 40 points a game during its first three outings behind the legs of quarterback Kyler Gerardy and an efficient passing game.

Xavier (4-0) did not let the junior or North Scott’s offense get comfortable.

The Lancers finished with only 217 yards of offense. They punted seven times and never were inside the Saints’ 30-yard line the entire game.

“We’ve got to find ways to stretch the field vertically better,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “They did a really good job of pushing us sideways and not letting us push the ball down the field.”

When North Scott did get a little traction offensively, penalties set them back. It had two big holding infractions that derailed a second-quarter drive.

“You can’t climb uphill versus a defense like that,” said Tippet, whose program had not been held scoreless in a game since Sept. 11, 2015, against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, a span of 75 games. “You’ve got to take advantage and put yourself in good situations.”

Xavier set the tone on the opening drive of the game.

Coach Duane Schulte’s club marched 73 yards on 16 plays, including a pair of third-down conversions. It settled for just a field goal but clearly established some confidence and momentum.

“They came out and put it on us right away,” Petersen said. “It is going to be a good thing to learn and grow from.”

The Saints used a pair of big plays to get separation.

Quarterback Ronan Thomas hit Aidan McDermott down the seam for a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Then early in the fourth quarter, Thomas found a wide-open Grant Helme for a 32-yard score.

Xavier finished with 219 yards on the ground and another 115 through the air.

“(North Scott) is a great football program, really good coaches and really good players,” Schulte said. “To go on the road and get a win against that caliber of a program is a big deal.

“It is hard to get high school kids on a bus and go a hour-and-a-half and get a performance. These guys were dialed in tonight.”

Gerardy, who had nearly 1,000 yards of total offense in the first three games, finished with 51 rushing yards on 10 carries. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 118 yards, but North Scott had only one pass play go for more than 14 yards.

“Our guys reacted to what their role was on each particular play,” Schulte said. “They’re such a dangerous team. We were fortunate to corral them.”

North Scott, meanwhile, goes back to the drawing board after having its 15-game regular-season win streak snapped.

The Lancers open district play at state-ranked Iowa City Liberty (3-1) next Friday.

“We’ve got to commit to getting better every day,” Tippet said. “That’s a really good team. If we play them again later in the year, we’ve got to be better.

“We’ve got the components to do it, but every player and every coach has to commit that we’re going to get better between now and next Friday. We’ve got a lot to clean up and all (11 guys) have to be doing the right thing.”

If anything, Petersen said it was a reality check for the Lancers.

“It just sharpened the edge right back up,” Petersen noted. “When we get on the (practice) field Monday, we’re going to give each other hell.”