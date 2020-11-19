 Skip to main content
Secondary shines for Lancers in championship win
3A STATE FOOTBALL FINAL

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Just about a month ago, the North Scott High School football team’s secondary was torched in the opening half of its playoff game against Mount Pleasant.

“I think some teams might have looked at our film and thought our secondary was a weak point, especially after that game,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said.

There was no question what the strength of North Scott’s football team was Thursday night.

Connor Corson set a Class 3A state title game record with four interceptions, Oliver Hughes snagged two picks and Dominic Miller had one as North Scott rolled past second-ranked Harlan 30-6 at the UNI-Dome.

Harlan came in with gaudy passing numbers. Sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer had thrown for more than 2,300 yards and 22 touchdowns.

But other than one heave late in the second quarter to Aidan Hall for 58 yards, the Lancers stifled the Cyclones’ passing attack.

“They tried picking on us, but it wasn’t a very good idea,” Hughes said.

Like it has all season, it started with North Scott’s ability to get pressure with its down linemen. Iowa State University recruit Joey Petersen was in Kasperbauer’s face frequently while junior end Adam Allen had five tackles.

“We thought if we could put pressure on the quarterback, we could force him into some bad decisions,” Tippet said. “Our front put some pressure on him and we got some picks.

“That front three and four, they’re pretty good up there. It allows us to stay in coverage.”

For the fourth consecutive game, North Scott’s defense held an opponent to a season-low point total. The biggest was Hughes returning an interception for 61 yards in the third quarter to give North Scott the lead for good.

“They were flying around and making plays,” Harlan coach Todd Bladt said. “They had a good game plan against us. If we put the ball in a few different spots, a little wider on (Hughes’ interception return), we probably get that first down.

“It is a game of inches and their inches were better than ours tonight.”

Defensive coordinator Tim Brunkan’s unit has forced turnovers all season. It had 10 fumble recoveries and nine interceptions through nine games. It added seven more picks to that total.

“We didn’t play aggressive in that game (against Mount Pleasant), so we really challenged our kids the last three weeks to go make plays in the secondary,” Tippet said.

Corson was not even a starter in late August. He has a state record to his name now.

"We were walking up the tunnel and I turned and asked him, 'Why did they ask you to come in (the interview room)?'" Tippet said. "He said, 'I had four picks, coach.'

"I knew we had a bunch but didn't realize he had four. He has just gotten better and better and he’s got good ball skills.

“He was in the right place.”

North Scott returns six starters on defense next season — Allen, David Borchers, Ryan Campbell, Hunter Davenport, Corson and Hughes.

“We had a lot of guys change positions at the beginning of the year,” Corson said. “We just continued to gel and get better each week.”

The end result was a championship.

“We just needed to trust each other,” Hughes said. “We didn’t do that the first half against Mount Pleasant, so we’ve taken it personal the last few weeks.

“We took care of business tonight.”

