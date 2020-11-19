Secondary shines for Lancers in championship win

“We thought if we could put pressure on the quarterback, we could force him into some bad decisions,” Tippet said. “Our front put some pressure on him and we got some picks.

“That front three and four, they’re pretty good up there. It allows us to stay in coverage.”

For the fourth consecutive game, North Scott’s defense held an opponent to a season-low point total. The biggest was Hughes returning an interception for 61 yards in the third quarter to give North Scott the lead for good.

“They were flying around and making plays,” Harlan coach Todd Bladt said. “They had a good game plan against us. If we put the ball in a few different spots, a little wider on (Hughes’ interception return), we probably get that first down.

“It is a game of inches and their inches were better than ours tonight.”

Defensive coordinator Tim Brunkan’s unit has forced turnovers all season. It had 10 fumble recoveries and nine interceptions through nine games. It added seven more picks to that total.

“We didn’t play aggressive in that game (against Mount Pleasant), so we really challenged our kids the last three weeks to go make plays in the secondary,” Tippet said.