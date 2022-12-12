See who made Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa Football Team and player of the year

Player of the year

Nolan DeLong, Durant

DeLong will go down as one of the best players to ever come through eastern Iowa. Named captain of the Class 1A all-state team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa High School Football Coaches Association, DeLong rushed for 2,111 yards and 21 touchdowns in nine games. He also was Durant's leading tackler with 66 stops (14 for loss) and averaged 38 yards per punt.

With interest from several Division I and II programs, but still uncommitted, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder finished his career with 6,306 rushing yards — ninth on Iowa's all-time list for 11-player football. He also scored 68 career rushing touchdowns for Durant.

DeLong, without a fumble all season, had at least 180 rushing yards and scored at least one touchdown in every game except one. He had a season-high 362 yards on the ground in a win over Northeast.

First-team offense

QB;Gavin Kramer, Northeast;6-1;180;so.;First team all-district selection was fifth in Class 2A with 2,556 total yards (1,688 passing and 868 rushing). He had a hand in 30 of Rebels’ 38 TDs.

RB;Kaden Amigon, Columbus;6-0;180;jr.;IPSWA second team all-stater was offensive MVP in Class A District 5. He rushed for 1,872 yards (11.8 per carry) and 24 TDs for eight-win Wildcats.

RB;Nolan DeLong, Durant;6-1;205;sr.;Captain of the 1A all-state team, he led his class in rushing and fifth in all classes (2,111 yards). Had team-high 66 tackles and averaged 38 yards a punt.

RB;Charlie Simpson, Easton Valley;6-0;220;sr.;First team all-state in 8-player, he rushed for 1,559 yards and 24 scores. He had 667 rushing yards and 10 TDs in two playoff games for River Hawks.

WR;Carter Meyer, Maquoketa;6-0;150;jr.;First team 3A District 4 recipient, he recorded team highs in receptions (51), yards (659) and TDs (7). He had 146 receiving yards vs. Central DeWitt.

WR;Jimmy Weispfenning, Northeast;5-10;145;sr.;All-district selection had team-best 42 catches for 681 yards and nine TDs. Posted 172 receiving yards and three scores in opener vs. Bellevue.

OL;Hunter Bacorn, Durant;6-4;275;sr.;Class 1A District 5 first-team choice was a two-way starter. He was a key piece on a line which produced a 2,111-yard rusher, and he had eight TFL on defense.

OL;Ashton Beal, Camanche;5-11;300;jr.;One of two first team all-district selections on offense for the Storm, he helped a playoff team score 24 points or more in five games.

OL;Russell Coil, Columbus;5-11;265;jr.;All-district selection anchored a line which was fourth in Class A with 3,904 rushing yards. He also had 58.5 tackles (13 TFL, 5 sacks) for 8-2 Wildcats.

OL;Crager David, West Liberty;5-11;245;so.;The only sophomore lineman selected to the first team, he was first team all-district in 2A. He had a hand in the Comets rushing for 10 TDs.

OL;JD Seering, West Liberty;5-10;205;sr.;Class 2A District 5 first-team honoree impacted the game on both sides of the ball. He helped the offense produce more than 1,800 yards.

UT;Triston Miller, Columbus;5-11;150;sr.;First team all-state kick returner in Class A, he rushed for 883 yards and had nearly 600 return yards. His 12.3 yards per rush was second in Class A.

PK;Braedon Tranel, Maquoketa;6-0;170;jr.;Second team all-district in 3A, he was 16 of 17 on PATs, 2 of 2 on FGs (long of 36) and accounted for four of the team's eight picks on defense.

First-team defense

DL;Hayden Felkey, Easton Valley;6-4;200;sr.;First team all-stater in 8-player for second straight year, he had 24.5 tackles for loss (15 sacks). Stepped in at QB and threw 21 TDs versus no interceptions.

DL;Alex Kaufmann, Wilton;6-0;255;sr.;Defensive line MVP of 1A District 5, Kaufmann recorded 36.5 tackles (10 for loss, 3 sacks) along with two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

DL;Clayton Meyermann, Northeast;6-4;215;jr.;All-district in 2A-5, he was the Rebels' second-leading tackler with 62 stops (14 for loss). On offense, he helped Northeast accumulate 3,200 total yards.

DL;Josh Petersen, Camanche;6-1;195;sr.;First team all-district honoree in 2A-5, he led Storm in tackles for loss (10.5) and was second in sacks (3.5). Closed the season with 36 tackles.

LB;Drake Collins, West Liberty;5-11;185;sr.;Defensive MVP of 2A-5, Collins had the third most tackles in the district (70.5, 13.5 for loss). The quarterback passed for 925 yards and rushed for 527.

LB;Garrett Hollenback, Durant;6-2;200;sr.;First year out for football, he was first team all-district choice in 1A-5 and the Wildcats' second-leading tackler with 44 stops, 10 of those for loss.

LB;Ashten Huling, Easton Valley;5-9;185;sr.;All-district in 8-player, Huling was River Hawks' leading tackler (88.5). He had 16 tackles for loss, recovered a fumble and picked off two passes.

LB;Riley Kaalberg, Columbus;5-10;180;so.;First team all-district performer led Class A-5 in solo tackles (47) and second in total tackles (69) as Wildcats held five teams to 14 points or less.

DB;Brady Meincke, Durant;5-6;135;sr.;Selected first team all-district in 1A-5, he intercepted team-high four passes (one returned for a score) and was team's top receiver (18 catches, 203 yards).

DB;Casey Short, Wapello;6-0;150;sr.;All-district in A-5, he led Indians' defense in interceptions (4) and recorded 29 solo tackles. He threw for 1,079 yards and eight TDs for a playoff team.

DB;Josh Wiersema, Camanche;6-0;170;jr.;The first team all-district selection compiled 35 tackles and intercepted two passes. He was team's leading receiver with 28 catches for 409 yards.

UT;Grant Gray, Northeast;6-1;185;so.;First team all-district choice was key in all three phases for the Rebels. Had 805 total yards, was team's leading tackler (74 stops) and returned kicks.

P;Mason Duritza, Camanche;6-0;190;jr.;Class 2A second team all-state and punter of year in District 5, he averaged 38.7 yards on his 34 punts. He was also Storm's second-leading tackler.

Second-team offense

QB;Kasey Coakley, Maquoketa;6-1;175;sr.

RB;Jake Gustison, Wapello;5-11;185;sr.

RB;Owen Hassell, Wilton;5-8;155;so.

RB;Ethan Schultz, Camanche;5-10;195;sr.

WR;Ayden Huling, Easton Valley;5-9;170;sr.

WR;Cade Souhrada, Wilton;5-10;160;so.

OL;Lane Felske, Durant;6-5;260;sr.

OL;Luke Fields, Maquoketa;6-2;200;sr.

OL;Aiden Hewitt, Wilton;5-10;205;sr.

OL;Spencer Kessel, Louisa-Muscatine;6-1;250;sr.

OL;Gaven Schneider, Northeast;6-1;230;sr.

UT;Caden Schmidt;Tipton;6-1;150;sr.

PK;Gabriel Zuniga, Columbus;5-8;140;fr.

Second-team defense

DL;Ryan McDonough, Wapello;6-2;295;sr.

DL;Nicholas Postin, Durant;5-10;195;jr.

DL;Kadin Ross, Easton Valley;6-0;170;sr.

DL;Jeremy Wiersema, Camanche;6-1;185;jr.

LB;Braden Bartels, Tipton;6-1;200;sr.

LB;Cooper Gates, West Liberty;5-10;165;fr.

LB;Tate Martin, Maquoketa;5-8;180;so.

LB;Cole Storm, Columbus;5-10;170;jr.

DB;Connor Melick, West Liberty;6-0;170;sr.

DB;Callan Messerich, Easton Valley;5-7;125;fr.

DB;Garrett Schultz, Camanche;6-1;180;sr.

UT;Caleb Ealey, Wapello;6-1;195;sr.

P;Jeff Hoback, Columbus;5-10;170;sr.

Honorable mention

Camanche: Cayden Allen, so.; Bryce Buckley, jr.; Luke Darsidan, jr.; Mark Sanders, jr.

Columbus: Trenton Hoback, jr.; Daniel Martinez, jr.

Durant: Mason Badtram, jr.; Caden Meyer, jr.; Rylan Perry, jr.; Ryan Wulf, jr.

Easton Valley: Isaac Feller, fr.; Kael Johnson, jr.; Hudson Underwood, jr.

Louisa-Muscatine: Chris Day, sr.; Misael Torres, jr.; Mason Whitcomb, so.

Maquoketa: Brady Pauls, sr.; Emmett Portz, sr.; Jackson Van-Keuren, jr.

Northeast: Chase Christiansen, so.; Curtis Eberhart, sr.; Ethan Ellithorpe, so.; Chase Lee, jr.; Will Schemers, sr.

Tipton: Landon Holub, jr.; Jaxson Schott, sr.; Zak Strecker, sr.; Lucas Sutton, jr.

Wapello: Matthew Helscher, jr.; Tyler Palmer, sr.; Dylan Woodruff, jr.

West Liberty: Ty Jones, sr.; Morgan Lehman, jr.; Pedro Machado, sr.; Jayce McHugh, jr.

Wilton: Carter Drake Metzger, so.; Clayton Guyer, sr.; Drew Keith, so.; Kale McQuillen, so.; Landyn Putman, jr.