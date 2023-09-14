Carter Meyer from Maquoketa and Mercer County's Tannen Whitehall topped this week's Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus poll of the top high school football performances in the area.

Meyer, a senior quarterback, threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns and ran for an additional 155 yards and two touchdowns in Maquoketa's 43-34 win over Northeast on Friday.

Gavin Kramer, Northeast's junior quarterback, finished second in the voting. Kramer piled up 207 yards rushing and 164 more through the air in the contest. He also accounted for four touchdowns.

Mason Bogan of Davenport North, Cam Buffington from Winfield-Mount Union and Jordan Tate of Davenport West also were spotlighted.

Whitehall, a sophomore, ran for 196 yards on just 11 carries in Mercer County's 47-0 win over Lewiston-Cuba-Spoon River Valley.

Morrison sophomore quarterback Brady Anderson finished second after accounting for three touchdowns in a 40-14 triumph over Erie/Prophetstown.

Also up for consideration were Matthew Kelley from United Township, Geneseo's Jeron Neal and Cullen Schwigen of Rockridge.

