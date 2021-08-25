Senior-driven Wildcats look to continue program's progression

Sheedy and Rivera are the top options in the backfield. Bequeaith and Motley are on the perimeter with Morales and sophomore Cael Pairrett at the slots.

North returns three starters on the offensive line in Wiseman, Trenton Fountain and Melvin Frazier. Sophomore Holden Phillips played in the playoff game loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie a year ago as well.

The key for North is piecing it all together. The Wildcats were often within a touchdown or two at halftime last season, but labored in the second half.

That has been harped on in the preseason.

"We didn't quite have that confidence and swagger last year that we can go out and play with anybody," Hite said. "That's not the case this year. All of our guys feel we can beat anybody at any time."

The Wildcats will be tested with four games against teams who were in the postseason Round of 16 last year -- North Scott (3A), Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf (4A).

"We can't get down on ourselves if something doesn't go right," Wiseman said. "There are going to be turnovers and the other team is going to make plays, but we can't let the lows define us and our highs have to be high.

"We're going to ride it out together and really trust each other."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.