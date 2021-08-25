Senior-driven Wildcats look to continue program's progression

With several three- and four-year starters in his program, Davenport North High School football coach Adam Hite felt it was the perfect time to put some extra responsibility on his players.
“I met with our seniors back in April and told them, ‘Hey, I’m giving you the keys to the car. I’ll drive it, but you guys are going to be running how everything goes,’” Hite said. “They’ve done a phenomenal job of running this football team since June 1.”
A senior class, led by all-state defensive lineman Dominic Wiseman and linebacker Cade Sheedy, has helped elevate North’s football program to new heights with a 14-11 record over the past three seasons.
It is an immense improvement for a school which spent most of the last decade hovering around one or two wins a season.
The Wildcats have around 30 players on their varsity roster this fall, but Hite calls it “great quality.”
“We don’t have any of the cancer type of kids,” Hite said. “Everyone is here for the same cause. These guys have been one of the more close-knit groups I’ve had in a while.
“They stick together and hold each other accountable. They’ve taken a lot off my plate knowing that our senior group will take care of any behavioral issues, something missing from last year.”
Wiseman and Sheedy are entering their fourth seasons as starters. Receiver Yovani Morales and linebacker Gaige Avants are going into their third year of playing meaningful varsity snaps.
They are the ones setting the tone in practice and in the weight room.
“We’re making sure we’re the first ones to the line (in a sprinting drill),” Wiseman said. “If we go, the kids under us will go. We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing because that’s how you set a culture, inspiring somebody under you so they can inspire somebody under them.
“We’re all living it right now. We’re getting leadership and keeping the culture how it should be.”
It has resonated with the younger players.
“This is some of the best senior leadership we’ve had for a while,” junior quarterback Nolan Mosier said. “They’re always positive and always bring that energy to practice with them. It has been awesome.”
North believes that veteran presence can translate into more success on the field this fall starting with Friday night's season opener at North Scott.
Wiseman, Sheedy and Avants were the anchors of a defense that kept North in many games last fall. Giovanni Rivera has excelled at defensive end during the summer while there is experience on the back end with Morales, Morgan Bequeaith, Dalton Motley and Gio Garcia.
"They've picked up right where we left off last year," Hite said. "Our front seven is tough, hard-nosed kids not afraid to put a head on the ball and get after it."
The offensive side of the ball is where the Wildcats need to make a quantum leap. In their four losses last year — Bettendorf, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Prairie — they were limited to a collective 10 points.
After splitting time with Zane Beebe at quarterback last year, the 6-foot-4 Mosier is the unquestioned starter this season.
"The game has slowed down and I've started to develop the mental part of the game a little better," Mosier said. "I feel really comfortable back there."
Wiseman is confident North will be much more efficient on that side of the ball.
"There's not a whole bunch of pressure if (Nolan) makes a mistake that he's going to get taken out now," Wiseman said. "He's our guy."
Hite did some self-reflection in the offseason and made the decision to scale back the playbook.
"I'm taking the approach less is more," he said. "We went into the season with five three-step drops, five five-step concepts and four run-game plays. We've just hammered and hammered them.
"It is really starting to show. I was too broad and trying to do too much last year and our kids never got a solid handle on it."
Sheedy and Rivera are the top options in the backfield. Bequeaith and Motley are on the perimeter with Morales and sophomore Cael Pairrett at the slots.
North returns three starters on the offensive line in Wiseman, Trenton Fountain and Melvin Frazier. Sophomore Holden Phillips played in the playoff game loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie a year ago as well.
The key for North is piecing it all together. The Wildcats were often within a touchdown or two at halftime last season, but labored in the second half.
That has been harped on in the preseason.
"We didn't quite have that confidence and swagger last year that we can go out and play with anybody," Hite said. "That's not the case this year. All of our guys feel we can beat anybody at any time."
The Wildcats will be tested with four games against teams who were in the postseason Round of 16 last year -- North Scott (3A), Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf (4A).
"We can't get down on ourselves if something doesn't go right," Wiseman said. "There are going to be turnovers and the other team is going to make plays, but we can't let the lows define us and our highs have to be high.
"We're going to ride it out together and really trust each other."