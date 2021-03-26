Senior trio powers Fulton past Orion

Then, the 6-foot-3 QB saw his next four throws drop on the grass before four of the last five throws were hauled in for 161 first-half yards.

“I felt great,” Barnett said. “They were playing Cover 2 so we were trying to get in the middle of that. I thought we had a great gameplan.”

It was the Fulton defense that kept the Chargers offense at bay.

It forced Orion’s two quarterbacks — Jared Mohr and Kaden Meguffy — to throw four interceptions and only complete four combined passes.

“Kaden has an injury, so we’re going the Jared route,” Chargers head coach Chip Filler said. “Jared’s only choice is to get better. We’re going to coach him up.”

One of those interceptions was a 40-yard pick-six that was run back by the Steamers' Will Connor to open the second-half scoring.

“They’re an explosive team, and it doesn’t matter how old they are,” Lower said. “Our guys responded well and understood our opponent pretty well.”

Rash began the night with a 1-yard TD, capping an opening drive of 13 plays and 69 yards, then bolted 41 yards for a fourth quarter score that ended his day with over 130 yards on 22 carries.