Senior trio powers Fulton past Orion

FULTON, Ill. — Patrick Lower is happy he has the senior trio of Connor Barnett, Kyler Pesman and Ethan Rash helping lead his offense.
Fulton’s football coach was smiling from ear to ear Friday night.
Barnett finished with 169 yards and one touchdown through the air, Pesman had over 100 yards of total offense and Rash piled up 135 rushing yards in the Steamers' 45-14 Three Rivers blowout victory over rival Orion at Steamer Field.
Those three had four of the five offensive touchdowns as Fulton’s unit compiled 21 first downs.
“I’m glad we got those three right now,” Lower said. “It was a good start.”
It was the first time in 510 days that Fulton, ranked ninth in Illinois Class 1A, was able to lace up the cleats and clash helmets.
“Just waiting for this moment, it’s been a blessing to get back on the field,” Barnett said. “It definitely felt kind of off playing in the spring. It’s definitely different.”
It was an up-and-down opening 24 minutes for Barnett.
He connected on five of his first six throws, including a 32-yard throw to the corner that Brock Mason corralled for the Steamers' second touchdown in the first quarter to go up 14-0.
Then, the 6-foot-3 QB saw his next four throws drop on the grass before four of the last five throws were hauled in for 161 first-half yards.
“I felt great,” Barnett said. “They were playing Cover 2 so we were trying to get in the middle of that. I thought we had a great gameplan.”
It was the Fulton defense that kept the Chargers offense at bay.
It forced Orion’s two quarterbacks — Jared Mohr and Kaden Meguffy — to throw four interceptions and only complete four combined passes.
“Kaden has an injury, so we’re going the Jared route,” Chargers head coach Chip Filler said. “Jared’s only choice is to get better. We’re going to coach him up.”
One of those interceptions was a 40-yard pick-six that was run back by the Steamers' Will Connor to open the second-half scoring.
“They’re an explosive team, and it doesn’t matter how old they are,” Lower said. “Our guys responded well and understood our opponent pretty well.”
Rash began the night with a 1-yard TD, capping an opening drive of 13 plays and 69 yards, then bolted 41 yards for a fourth quarter score that ended his day with over 130 yards on 22 carries.
Pesman, despite a leg injury, scampered for a 13-yard score in the final frame. He finished with 55 yards rushing and 82 receiving yards. Jacob Jones chipped in 90 yards on the ground with a score.
Fulton ran a total of 72 plays to Orion’s 56. About the only thing Lower wasn’t pleased with was 10 penalties for 75 yards.
“Some of them were just silly,” Lower said. “We talked about it at halftime and when you can see that improvement (in the second half), that’s what you hope for.”
Braydi Mascari ended the shutout with a dash of 31 yards, then on the next possession, Mohr took off for a 46-yard QB keeper to have the Chargers break double figures on the scoreboard.
“We’re really loud about growth,” Filler said. “Our number one goal is for our seniors to play football. The second one is for our underclassmen to get better. We’re going to play as many kids as we can so we can evaluate them.”