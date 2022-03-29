Seven locals to participate in Iowa Shrine All-Star Game

Like father, like son.

Just more than 30 years ago, Nolan Recker’s father played in the Iowa Shrine All-Star football game. The Muscatine High School senior will get the chance to do the same this summer in what is expected to be the last competitive football game of his career.

“It is a great opportunity,” Recker said after Tuesday afternoon’s recognition day at the Kaaba Shrine in Davenport. “Nobody likes that last time of putting on the pads, so to go out and do it one more time means a lot. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The game, slated for Saturday, July 23, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, is the 50th anniversary.

More than $2.6 million has been raised from this event to support the Shrine Hospital programs for children. Last year’s contest generated $100,000.

“This is pretty cool,” Wilton lineman Briggs Hartley said. “I didn’t realize until one of the Shriner's came to our school and talked to me that this was the 50th anniversary. It puts me in shock a little bit realizing I was going to be part of it, part of history for the 50th.”

There are seven players from the area participating in this year’s game, six on the South Squad in Recker, Hartley, Assumption’s John Argo, North Scott’s Jakob Nelson, Pleasant Valley’s Aidan Kilstrom and West Liberty’s Jahsiah Galvan. Northeast’s Cade Hughes is one of the 46 players on the North team.

Dallas Center-Grimes head coach Scott Heitland will lead the South squad while West Central’s Steve Milder — who has coached 143 seasons of high school sports from football to basketball and track to baseball — will guide the North team.

“This is about bringing people together for a bigger cause,” Heitland said.

Players will report to camp on Sunday, July 17. After a week of practice, preparation and other activities, which includes a two-hour session with Shriners Hospital children and parents on that Friday, it culminates with the game at 4 p.m. on July 23.

“It will be a lot of fun, a ton of good players here playing against a ton of good players,” Argo said.

Argo, an all-state running back and linebacker, has not made a college decision yet. He plans to do so in the next few weeks.

Nelson, meanwhile, decided recently he’ll continue his career at NAIA national champion Morningside University in Sioux City next season. The all-state receiver had 826 receiving yards and a Class 4A-best 15 receiving touchdowns last fall.

“It is really special to be honored and picked for this game,” Nelson said. “It is a really good cause in helping children. It is special.”

For those going off to play football in college, it gets them acclimated to a college lifestyle for a week, staying in dormitories.

“Being a bigger guy, it will be interesting to see if the beds are long enough,” said Hartley, who will play football at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa. “I’ll get a better understanding what college life is about.”

For somebody from a 1A school, Hartley said it was particularly meaningful to be selected.

"We've got a lot of sophomores and juniors who are linemen (at Wilton), so if they come to the game and see I can play well, I hope it shows them it doesn't count you out if you're not at a bigger school," Hartley said. "Just because they're bigger, it doesn't mean they're better.

"To get picked over some 5A and 4A kids, it means a lot."

Kilstrom is off to play football at Harvard University in the fall. Galvan, a Northern Iowa signee, will get a sneak peek of his future home at the UNI-Dome.

Iowa Shrine Bowl general manager Jerry Hoffman said they are inviting past coaches, players and cheerleaders back to commemorate the golden anniversary. A couple previous coaches will speak at the banquet held the night before the game.

Recker, a tight end and defensive end for the Muskies the past two seasons, is off to Yale University in the fall to join its track & field program. Recker was the Class 4A state runner-up in the discus last year and already has thrown the shot put 56-5 ¾ this indoor season.

His father, Jamie, played at West Delaware High School in Manchester and participated on the North squad in 1991.

“He’s told me about the traditions and how it helps out a lot of kids,” Recker said. “Just to have another chance to play football is awesome.

“There will be a bunch of new experiences, living in a dorm and meeting a whole bunch of new people. It will be a cool experience.”

