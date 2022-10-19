Several area football teams fighting for playoff lives

The final weekend of the 2022 high school football season has arrived and with it anticipation for the upcoming IHSA postseason.

Several teams already have their playoff tickets punched, and are now jousting for higher seeds and first-round home dates. Many others are out of the picture and are playing out the string.

However, there are several other area clubs perched on the playoff bubble with 4-4 records going into their regular-season finales. Three teams facing must-win situations reside in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

In fact, two of those TRAC West squads will face each other Friday night at 7 with a potential playoff berth being the reward for the winner.

Winners of two straight games, the Morrison Mustangs will welcome rival Erie-Prophetstown to Bud Cole Field as they look to return to the postseason for the first time since reaching the 2019 Class 1A quarterfinals.

At one point having made nine straight playoff appearances between 2004-12 — a run that included 2A state championships in 2009 and '11 — Morrison has not reached Week 10 in seven of the last eight seasons.

With 36 playoff points, the Mustangs are 31st among 41 teams still in the hunt for a 1A postseason berth. Thirty-two teams advance to the playoffs in each class.

Meantime, the Panthers found themselves in this must-win situation after last Friday's 28-6 loss to Monmouth-Roseville in their regular-season home finale. E-P is trying to book consecutive playoff trips for the first time since reaching the 3A postseason three straight years from 2012-14.

In terms of playoff points, Erie-Prophetstown has 31 points, which has them last among the 37 teams still in line for a Class 2A playoff spot.

Staying in the Three Rivers West, the Orion Chargers go into Week 9 sitting at 4-4 for the second straight year. Also for the second straight season, their Week 9 opponent will be Rockridge.

Last fall, both the Chargers and the Rockets came into their regular-season finales at the .500 mark, with Rockridge posting a 49-28 victory to move on while ending Orion's season.

In regards to Rockridge, it has already secured its postseason berth. With a 5-0 TRAC West mark, the Rockets (7-1) have already clinched the conference title and the league's automatic playoff position.

Looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since capping a run of six straight appearances in 2019, the Chargers are in fairly solid shape with 38 playoff points, which currently has them 30th among the 2A playoff hopefuls.

Two other TRAC clubs — Monmouth-Roseville and Sterling Newman — sit at 5-3 and are looking to clinch postseason spots with wins.

The Comets head to Kewanee (3-5) with 40 playoff points and appear to be in good shape for a 2A berth, while the Titans host TRAC East champion Princeton (8-0) sitting at 35 points, currently 23rd among the 35 clubs still in the 3A playoff picture.

In the Lincoln Trail Conference, ROWVA-Williamsfield is also 5-3 and looking to officially punch its postseason ticket with a win at Knoxville (6-2). However, the Cougars also appear to be on solid ground with 41 playoff points, 18th among 1A clubs still in the hunt.