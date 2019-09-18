Cade Sheedy is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Priest Sheedy roots for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cade excels on defense. Priest shines on offense.
Cade relies on instincts. Priest is more detail-driven.
“It is a big competition between us,” Cade said. “We’re always going at it.”
Differences aside, the brothers have been instrumental in the Davenport North football program’s uptick the past couple of seasons.
Cade, a linebacker, stepped into the program last season as a freshman and contributed immediately. Priest, a senior, is in his third year as the Wildcats’ top receiving target.
“It is great to have family by my side on the field,” Priest said. “When we go home from practice or a game, we talk about it all the time.”
The Sheedys are football junkies. They play it. They watch it. They study it. They talk about it.
“We often joke what that family is like on Saturdays and Sundays watching football,” North coach Adam Hite said. “They love ball.”
Asked how frequently the topic isn’t football in the household, Priest, without hesitation, replied: “Our mom comes home and is just as psyched about it as everyone else. She wants us to have fun because she knows it is our passion.”
Their father, T.J., played at Davenport North — still holds the single-season record for interceptions — and went on to become an all-conference safety at St. Ambrose.
He has passed the love of the sport on to his boys.
Whether that is coaching them in youth football, sitting around the television at home watching it or studying film together, he is active in their development.
T.J. would take Cade and Priest to North football games when they were in elementary school.
At that point, North’s program was a bottom feeder.
Still, with T.J.’s ties to North, there never was any inclination of his sons going to play elsewhere in the Quad-Cities.
“He always told us we would change things at North,” Priest said. “That’s been the goal and motivation to change the program around.”
The Wildcats have not fully arrived, but they are pointed in the right direction. They were 3-6 in 2017, 5-4 a year ago and 2-1 this season heading into Friday night’s city rivalry game with Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium.
North is coming off the most lopsided win in program history, a 37-0 rout over Davenport Central. Cade had two interceptions and four tackles for loss. Priest hauled in a team-high six receptions for 84 yards.
“It has always been our goal to change the culture here,” Cade said. “I feel we’ve done a great job, but we’ve got a lot of work to do yet. We can continue to build.”
Cade, like sophomore defensive lineman Dominic Wiseman, took the fast track to varsity football. He had a fumble recovery and three tackles in the opening week as a freshman.
Unlike what the numbers suggest, there was a learning curve.
"It was real tough," Cade said. "Going from eighth grade where I was running all over people to ninth grade and varsity, people were running over me."
It didn’t surprise big brother that Cade adjusted quickly.
“He’s an insane athlete, something you can’t teach,” Priest said. “He has such great instincts out there.
“I remember when he used to play with kids his own age and he’d score a touchdown about every time he touched the ball. He and Dominic grew up playing together and there was no way they should have been playing against kids their age. They were that good.”
Cade was North’s third-leading tackler as a freshman with 41.5 stops, 12 for loss. He also had three interceptions, one off his dad’s school mark.
“It says a lot about him and his work ethic,” Hite said. “Cade came in last summer and had a strong understanding of how things were going to run. He was invested right away with the football program.”
Priest, 6-foot and 180 pounds, has seen his production increase each season.
He had 16 receptions for 254 yards as a sophomore. He caught 39 passes for 664 yards last season. He has 20 grabs for 233 yards this fall.
“Priest has done a great deal for this program,” Cade said. “I've always kind of wanted to be like him in a sense, trying to be as good as him or better.
"He’s a great leader and pushes everybody to be their best.”
Priest has made a concerted effort to run crisper routes, gain strength and add speed.
"I'm playing with a lot more confidence," he said. "I remember playing Bettendorf my sophomore year, I was really nervous out there.
"I feel I'm in control now. I can take over a game when I need to."
Priest has aspirations of playing beyond high school. He’s heard from a couple of Division II programs and some Division III schools.
Once his playing career ends, he has a desire to teach and coach football at the high school level.
Possibly at North?
"That's the plan," Priest said. "That's what I want to do."
They have two younger brothers, one in sixth grade and another in elementary school. They are football players, too.
"We work with them all the time," Priest said. "It has been great to teach our little brothers. We want them to be better than us some day."
Priest wants to savor this season. Besides it being his senior year, it could be his last year sharing the same field with Cade.
"It is going to suck when this ends," Cade said.
Even with that mutual admiration, they still find time to get in the occasional jab.
"After his game last week, I told him good job," Priest said, "but I said, 'Hey, maybe you should have had three interceptions.'
"We give each other crap all the time."
That's what brothers do.