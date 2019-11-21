Sheets leads local Illinois all-state selections

Alleman senior running back Nate Sheets was named as a Class 3A all-state selection by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Thursday.

Sheets led the Pioneers with 1,117 rushing yards and added 333 receiving yards. He scored 21 total touchdowns on the season to help the Pioneers finish 5-5 and earn a playoff spot.

Along with Sheets, Moline running back Kaeden Dreifurst was honorable mention in Class 7A and Rock Island safety Perry Slater was honorable mention in Class 6A.

Dreifurst, a junior, had 153 carries for 1,207 yards and seven catches for 177 yards and 14 total touchdowns, despite missing two games.

Slater, also a junior, had seven interceptions and eight fumble recoveries on defense and also added 24 catches for 378 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

Kewanee's Kavon Russell was an all-state selection as a wide receiver in Class 4A after helping the Boilermakers finish 7-4 and win their first playoff game since 1999.

Annawan-Wethersfield senior offensive lineman/linebacker Drake Van Hyfte and Morrison senior defensive back Nick Allen were all-state selections in Class 1A.