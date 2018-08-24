Teams playing Alleman this season already knew they had to worry about the savvy and ballcarrying skills of quarterback Sam Mattecheck.
On Friday, they found out they also need to concern themselves with Nate Sheets.
The junior running back did a little bit of everything and teamed with Mattecheck to form a solid 1-2 running punch as the Pioneers opened their season with a 38-19 victory over Davenport Assumption at Lindberg Stadium in the first meeting between the Quad-Cities’ two Catholic high schools since 1984.
Sheets rushed for 146 yards in 16 carries, completed an important 41-yard pass on a halfback option, caught an 11-yard pass on a fourth-and-9 play and pretty much did everything Alleman coach Todd Depoorter asked of him.
“He kicks off, he punts, he runs the ball, he completes a big pass, he plays safety,’’ Depoorter said. “I hope to take a couple of those hats away from him, but I’m very proud of what he did for us tonight. He’s a talented kid who can do a lot of things.’’
Sheets, a 195-pound junior, was only handling some of those duties because the Pioneers’ regular kickers had a soccer game Friday. After a sophomore year in which he was sidelined by a broken finger for half the season, he was just happy to be back on the field.
“To come back and start out with a game like this feels great,’’ he said.
Despite the heroics of Sheets and Mattecheck, who rushed for 120 yards and scored three touchdowns, a shorthanded Assumption team battled the Pioneers hard most of the way.
As Knights coach Wade King pointed out, the game largely came down to his team’s inability to take advantage of the opportunities it had.
“If we had scored every time we were in the red zone, it’s a heckuva game,’’ King said. “I think we were inside the 20 four times where we didn’t score.’’
It also didn’t help that the Knights were trailing the entire night.
Mattecheck gave Alleman a first-quarter lead when he broke loose on a 72-yard scoring run on his fourth carry of the game.
When Alleman sophomore linebacker Jack Patting picked off a Brandon Schlichting pass and returned it 24 yards to the Assumption 18 just a few plays later, the Pioneers upped the lead to 14-0 on a Mattecheck quarterback sneak.
Assumption was swimming upstream the rest of the way. It put together a crisp 79-yard drive for a touchdown but Alleman bounced right back to score on Sheets’ 5-yard run, set up by a perfect 41-yard pass to Killian Ahern.
Assumption scored again before halftime but Sheets’ 49-yard scoring run early in the third quarter blunted whatever momentum the Knights had.
Alleman’s defense was much sharper in the second half after allowing Assumption to run 42 plays and roll up 218 yards before halftime. The Knights had only 85 yards on 23 offensive snaps in the last two quarters.
“We had a couple of linebackers step up and make big plays and a couple of them are sophomores …’’ Depoorter said. “We bent on defense but we made a couple of plays in the red zone that were huge.’’
“I thought our defense really stepped up,’’ Mattecheck added. “We lost a few key players from last year and I thought our linebacking crew really stepped up.’’
Schlichting made some big plays at quarterback for the Knights and finished with 149 yards passing and 71 yards rushing, but Assumption seemed to wear down as the evening progressed.
The Knights had only 22 players suited up for the game.
“That’s the situation we’re in unfortunately,’’ King said. “But I’m proud of the guys who are playing. We’re going to be the best 22 guys we can be.’’
Players and coaches on both sides said it was just great to revive the rivalry between the two schools following a 34-year lapse.
“We were preparing hard for it and I know they were, too,’’ Mattecheck said. “It was just a fun game all the way around.’’