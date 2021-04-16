Sherrard grabs rare win over Orion

After intermission, the Chargers got a jolt from senior Kaden Meguffy, a transfer from Sherrard who relieved Mohr and engineered Orion's first points, coming when he connected with Quinn Hoftender on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 3:13 left in the third quarter. Cole Kratzberg's PAT kick made it a six-point game.

“Kaden's a Sherrard guy who transferred over, and we knew we were going to give him some series, even though he broke his hand against Fulton (two weeks ago),” said Filler, who got a 10-of-15, 117-yard effort from Meguffy, with Hoftender catching four passes for 91 yards and Schultz tallying 78 yards on four receptions.

“He was out there playing with a broken hand, but I felt he deserved a chance to go up against his old team, and he did a good job.”

Orion had one last chance when it took over on downs at its own five with 3:31 left in the fourth period. A 31-yard Meguffy to Hoftender strike put the Chargers at their 42, but Sherrard rose up and held the line.

The Tigers then got one more first down which enabled them to run out the clock and put the wraps on a successful, if all too short, campaign.