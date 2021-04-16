Sherrard grabs rare win over Orion

SHERRARD — Granted, this has been a far from usual regular season for area prep football teams.
Still, the last time Orion finished a regular season with a sub-.500 record was 2013. It had been even longer since Sherrard posted a winning record, going back to its last playoff appearance in ’09.
Hosting the Chargers in the finale of a shortened four-game spring season Friday night, the Tigers wrote a winning chapter to their abbreviated four-game season by battling to a 13-7 victory at Clifford King Field.
“Unfortunately, we don't have enough of these guys coming back,” said Sherrard coach Scott Monson, whose 3-1 club will graduate 14 seniors. “Not only in terms of leadership, but by setting the example. I hope this filters down.”
Beating Orion (1-4) in the regular season for the first time since the 2009 campaign should give the returning Tigers plenty of incentive to keep building in the fall.
That group will include junior defensive back Dylan Russell, who had four tackles for loss totaling minus-17 yards and came up with several key defensive plays.
“Everyone did their job, and we ended up stopping them,” said Russell. “Our goal this year was to get more people excited for football here, and I think we did that (Friday).”
After holding the Chargers to a three-and-out on the game's opening series, the Tigers gave the hometown fans plenty of excitement when senior quarterback Eli Bernier tore off a 63-yard touchdown run on Sherrard's first play, giving the hosts a quick 6-0 lead.
“On plays like that when I get in the open field, I have more pride in our line than in myself,” Bernier stated. “That was probably the easiest touchdown I've ever had.”
However, Orion showed itself primed to respond. A 47-yard strike from junior quarterback Jared Mohr (4 of 8, 90 yards) to Coby Schultz had the Chargers in great shape at the hosts' 13-yard line. But two plays later, a Corbin Crippen interception ended that march.
After Orion lost the ball on downs at the Sherrard 33 with 5:01 left in the first, it marched into Tigers territory again early in the second quarter. But on a fourth and 9 from the 34, Russell broke through and sacked Mohr for a 6-yard loss.
“We just couldn't finish. That's kind of been our whole deal with this season,” said Orion coach Chip Filler, whose club hosts Peru St. Bede a week from today in its season finale. “We're getting better, but just not fast enough to win some of these games.”
Following Russell's fourth-down sack, Sherrard marched 60 yards to go up 13-0 with 3:53 left until halftime when Bernier (123 yards on 15 carries) snuck over from a yard out, followed by Brian Sanders' PAT kick.
After intermission, the Chargers got a jolt from senior Kaden Meguffy, a transfer from Sherrard who relieved Mohr and engineered Orion's first points, coming when he connected with Quinn Hoftender on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 3:13 left in the third quarter. Cole Kratzberg's PAT kick made it a six-point game.
“Kaden's a Sherrard guy who transferred over, and we knew we were going to give him some series, even though he broke his hand against Fulton (two weeks ago),” said Filler, who got a 10-of-15, 117-yard effort from Meguffy, with Hoftender catching four passes for 91 yards and Schultz tallying 78 yards on four receptions.
“He was out there playing with a broken hand, but I felt he deserved a chance to go up against his old team, and he did a good job.”
Orion had one last chance when it took over on downs at its own five with 3:31 left in the fourth period. A 31-yard Meguffy to Hoftender strike put the Chargers at their 42, but Sherrard rose up and held the line.
The Tigers then got one more first down which enabled them to run out the clock and put the wraps on a successful, if all too short, campaign.
“We have a young team, with a lot of freshmen in the program who gave us some good looks in practice,” said Bernier, whose efforts were augmented by 72 yards on 19 carries from senior workhorse Ryan Staver.