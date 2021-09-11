Sherrard honors Luxmore, E-P wins on the gridiron

The backfield duo of Sibley (204 yards, two touchdowns on 17 carries) and senior quarterback Kolby Franks ensured the Panthers would get the job done. Franks had 115 yards and three TDs on eight carries and also completed five of six passes for 92 yards.

It was Franks who set the tone for the Panthers when he scored on a 66-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, with the first of Corey Barnes' five PAT kicks putting E-P up 7-0 just 18 seconds in.

"That was a big one; it showed that we could get back on the field after last week, get over that heartbreak and do our jobs," said Franks. "The line did their jobs. After that first drive, that put last week in the past."

Before the first quarter was over, Franks would score on runs of 13 and 23 yards to give Erie-Prophetstown a 19-0 lead after one.

"Once we got that first hit," he said, "it was all about the next play."

After Sibley scored the first of his two TDs on a six-yard run nearly midway through the second period, matters grew worse for Sherrard (0-3, 0-1). Braxton Froeliger intercepted a tipped ball and returned it 42 yards to paydirt.